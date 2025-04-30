Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagefurniturepublic domainadultwomanLouis XV of France (1710-1774)Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 703 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2556 x 4365 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Lady (18th century) by Anonymous Artist and Louis Michel Van Loohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10015942/portrait-lady-18th-century-anonymous-artist-and-louis-michel-van-looFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785638/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licenseVestal.Woman portrayed as a Vestal Virgin?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798435/vestalwoman-portrayed-vestal-virginFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531766/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLa Belle Jardinière - Madame de Pompadour (c.1782-1788) by Jean Louis Anselin and Carle Van Loohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025330/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542627/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseMarie Leszczynska of Poland, Queen of France (1728) by Laurent Cars and Carle Van Loohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10017877/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537285/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLa Belle Jardinière - Madame de Pompadour (c. 1782-1788) by Jean Louis Anselin and Carle Van Loohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025332/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542587/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseThe Victory of Alexander over King Porus by Charles Andre Vanloohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922958/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Louise-Elisabeth de France, Louis XV's daughter "Mme Infante", Duchess of Parmahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805033/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790336/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licenseEmperor Joseph II of Austriahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804964/emperor-joseph-austriaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807770/unknownFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseDiana and her Nymphs by Jacob Van Loohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922546/diana-and-her-nymphsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseMarie-Antoinette by Pierre Dupin II and Carle Van Loohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10020629/marie-antoinette-pierre-dupin-and-carle-van-looFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538005/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOrpheus and Eurydice by Carl Gooshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924484/orpheus-and-eurydiceFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552037/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseMandolin playing ladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805480/mandolin-playing-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Bear Hunt by Jean Jacques Flipart and Carle Van Loohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016777/bear-hunt-jean-jacques-flipart-and-carle-van-looFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman, art nouveau illustration by William Martin Johnson. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542594/png-adult-ancient-history-archView licenseLa Confidence (c. 1774/1775) by Jacques Firmin Beauvarlet and Carle Van Loohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023706/confidence-c-17741775-jacques-firmin-beauvarlet-and-carle-van-looFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license"St. Gregory dictating his Homilies"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822332/st-gregory-dictating-his-homiliesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseTriumph of Bacchushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805170/triumph-bacchusFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseHedevig Margretha Thomsen, nee Jürgensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727286/hedevig-margretha-thomsen-nee-jurgensenFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe statuette of Cupid is crowned by Louis Léopold Boillyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922279/the-statuette-cupid-crownedFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTrictrac playershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800238/trictrac-playersFree Image from public domain license