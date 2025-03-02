Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagejames wardcowsketchpublic domain 19th century sketchvintage cow sketchanimalartvintageHead of a cowOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1077 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1605 x 1789 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable Flamingo illustration, remastered by rawpixel from Audubon's Bird of Americahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914520/png-1800s-19th-century-americaView licenseHead of a bull by James Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923821/head-bullFree Image from public domain licenseAquarium Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719628/aquarium-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSitting cowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747941/sitting-cowFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800200/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseDairy cow by Paulus Potterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921365/dairy-cowFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington on a White Charger sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798799/png-animal-arch-artworksView licenseStanding stud, facing righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922087/standing-stud-facing-rightFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801335/png-animal-arch-artworksView licensePeasant boy with a jug on his backhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747944/peasant-boy-with-jug-his-backFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Sortilèges: Evening dress, de Beer, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926612/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-animalView licenseProspect of Chester by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923349/prospect-chester-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801213/png-animal-arch-artworksView license"We're pigs, broke! oh oh oh" by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921098/were-pigs-broke-oh-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800403/png-animal-arch-artworksView license"O come, O come! and listen to my voice! etc.";"I just wanted to know how long that peace will last?" by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921050/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman with bird vintage illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670459/woman-with-bird-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePolish riders by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920946/polish-riders-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseHoroscope blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11920596/horoscope-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe gaiety of youth.The anger of old age by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921023/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFloral patterned editable text inspired by William Morris 19th-century decorative patternshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17420204/font-pattern-vintage-william-morrisView licensePortrait by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921463/portrait-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable L'Arbre de science: Robe du soir de Doeuillet, fashion illustration by George Barbier. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917129/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-aestheticView licenseOrnament by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921010/ornament-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616263/seafood-restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOttoman cavalryman with lance and bow by Christian Rothgiesserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920748/ottoman-cavalryman-with-lance-and-bowFree Image from public domain licenseOur products Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9710456/our-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudies of male and female heads by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923186/studies-male-and-female-heads-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseAntique shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934712/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNude female figure by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921217/nude-female-figure-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseCow poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765397/cow-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe head of a mountain goat by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920711/the-head-mountain-goat-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseArt magazine book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664544/art-magazine-book-cover-templateView licenseJudith with the head of Holofernes by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921358/judith-with-the-head-holofernes-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseCow feed Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814135/cow-feed-instagram-post-templateView licenseWeapon trophy by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920835/weapon-trophy-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseCheese poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11765961/cheese-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe production in the temple by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920812/the-production-the-temple-unknownFree Image from public domain licensePasteurized milk label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517613/pasteurized-milk-label-template-editable-designView licenseMaria reading with Anna and Joachim by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920943/maria-reading-with-anna-and-joachim-unknownFree Image from public domain license