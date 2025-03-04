Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagefairypublic domain fairyvintage fairyvintage fairy talesanimal illustrationsvilhelm pedersenanimalfaceIllustration for "The Story of the Year" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2 by Vilhelm PedersenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 902 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2614 x 1964 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBedtime stories poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579291/bedtime-stories-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIllustration for "The Story of the Year" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740058/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseFairy tale stories blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597773/fairy-tale-stories-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseIllustration for "The Neighboring Families" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739994/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseBedtime stories blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662417/bedtime-stories-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseIllustration for "Gaaseurten" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743700/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday quote mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403460/birthday-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseIllustration for "The Ugly Duckling" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1 by Vilhelm Pedersenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923722/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBedtime stories Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662428/bedtime-stories-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseIllustration for "The fir tree" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1 by Vilhelm Pedersenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923708/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBedtime stories Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662438/bedtime-stories-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseIllustration for "The Storks" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743633/image-animal-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseArt week poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777980/art-week-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIllustration for "Om Aartusinder" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740006/image-animal-airplane-birdFree Image from public domain licenseFairy tale stories poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063885/fairy-tale-stories-poster-templateView licenseIllustration for "Om Aartusinder" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740155/image-balloon-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable colorful crown design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15256106/editable-colorful-crown-design-element-setView licenseIllustration for "Lykkens Kalosker" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743665/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736242/winter-sale-blog-banner-templateView licenseIntermediate title No. 2 for H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743749/intermediate-title-no-for-hcandersen-fairy-tales-and-stories-volumeFree Image from public domain licenseKids music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12638094/kids-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIllustration for "Flippers" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923716/photo-image-art-vintage-airplaneFree Image from public domain licenseI miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403647/miss-you-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseIllustration for "A good mood" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739997/image-plant-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMajestic unicorn fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663666/majestic-unicorn-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseIllustration for "Boghveden" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741906/image-plant-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Medieval fantasy character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298591/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView licenseIllustration for "Lovers" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741873/illustration-for-lovers-hcandersen-fairy-tales-and-stories-volumeFree Image from public domain licenseFairy tale stories poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443894/fairy-tale-stories-poster-templateView licenseIllustration for "The Jumping Guy" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739942/image-plant-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable spooky dwelling design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377593/editable-spooky-dwelling-design-element-setView licenseIllustration for "Hyldemoer" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741775/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Medieval fantasy character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298592/editable-medieval-fantasy-character-design-element-setView licenseIllustration for "The Neighboring Families" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740109/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTea shop Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18434877/tea-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseIllustration for "The Storks" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743703/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseConfidence breeds beauty mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18408516/confidence-breeds-beauty-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseIllustration for the "Stoppenaal" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741149/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseFairy tale stories Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428606/fairy-tale-stories-facebook-post-templateView licenseIllustration for "The Snow Queen" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741096/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license