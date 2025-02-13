rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Madonna and Child with the infant St John the Baptist and three angels by Fra Bartolommeo
Save
Edit Image
angelshuman sketchsketch portraitsketchfacepersonartvintage
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538477/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Madonna del Sacco
Madonna del Sacco
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760552/madonna-del-saccoFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519578/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Borghese Madonna
The Borghese Madonna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813819/the-borghese-madonnaFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537061/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Draped male figure seen from behind
Draped male figure seen from behind
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760973/draped-male-figure-seen-from-behindFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage remix editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12618103/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-remix-editable-designView license
John baptizing in the wilderness
John baptizing in the wilderness
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760376/john-baptizing-the-wildernessFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506834/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child, Saint John the Baptist, Saint Elizabeth or Saint Anne and an angel.…
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child, Saint John the Baptist, Saint Elizabeth or Saint Anne and an angel.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14013025/image-angel-face-christFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537127/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Laughing child's head
Laughing child's head
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760551/laughing-childs-headFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538478/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child and Saint John the Baptist. Engraving by R. Morghen after Andrea del…
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child and Saint John the Baptist. Engraving by R. Morghen after Andrea del…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14002986/image-cartoon-face-jesus-christFree Image from public domain license
Instant film png mockup element, Angel by Abbott Handerson Thayer transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Instant film png mockup element, Angel by Abbott Handerson Thayer transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189601/png-aesthetic-angel-abbott-handerson-thayer-artworkView license
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child, Saint John the Baptist, Saint Francis of Assisi and angels. Coloured…
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child, Saint John the Baptist, Saint Francis of Assisi and angels. Coloured…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951595/image-angel-face-christFree Image from public domain license
Thinking cupid illustration png, creative remix, editable design
Thinking cupid illustration png, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123885/thinking-cupid-illustration-png-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of a Man
Portrait of a Man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737118/portrait-manFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621984/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child, Saint John the Baptist, Saint Elizabeth or Saint Anne and an angel.…
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child, Saint John the Baptist, Saint Elizabeth or Saint Anne and an angel.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13966751/image-angel-christ-personFree Image from public domain license
Cute vintage cherub funky png element group, editable design
Cute vintage cherub funky png element group, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239243/cute-vintage-cherub-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView license
Virgin and Child with Saint Catherine, Francis of Assisi and John the Baptist
Virgin and Child with Saint Catherine, Francis of Assisi and John the Baptist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8224691/virgin-and-child-with-saint-catherine-francis-assisi-and-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child and Saint John the Baptist. Coloured etching after Andrea del Sarto.
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child and Saint John the Baptist. Coloured etching after Andrea del Sarto.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964088/image-cartoon-face-jesus-christFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage cherub, editable crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic vintage cherub, editable crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080365/aesthetic-vintage-cherub-editable-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Saint John the Baptist
Saint John the Baptist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034115/saint-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage cherub and crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage cherub and crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080386/editable-vintage-cherub-and-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Virgin and Child with Saint Elizabeth, the Infant Baptist, Saint Anthony of Padua, and a Female Martyr
Virgin and Child with Saint Elizabeth, the Infant Baptist, Saint Anthony of Padua, and a Female Martyr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8276403/image-art-black-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574227/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) and Saint Joseph with the Christ Child, Saint John the Baptist and Saint Elisabeth. Line…
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) and Saint Joseph with the Christ Child, Saint John the Baptist and Saint Elisabeth. Line…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13985334/image-cartoon-christ-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533302/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) and Saint Joseph with the Christ Child and Saint John the Baptist. Etching by J. Pesne after…
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) and Saint Joseph with the Christ Child and Saint John the Baptist. Etching by J. Pesne after…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14009531/image-cartoon-face-christFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563728/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-angelView license
The Birth of Saint John the Baptist
The Birth of Saint John the Baptist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8285530/the-birth-saint-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531887/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Heilige Familie met Elizabeth en Johannes de Doper (1613) by Jacques Callot, Andrea del Sarto, Johannis Maria Burellius and…
Heilige Familie met Elizabeth en Johannes de Doper (1613) by Jacques Callot, Andrea del Sarto, Johannis Maria Burellius and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13776226/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533664/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-angelView license
The Holy Family with the Young Saint John the Baptist
The Holy Family with the Young Saint John the Baptist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086129/the-holy-family-with-the-young-saint-john-the-baptistFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView license
Zacharias (father of John the Baptist), struck dumb, writes that his son should be known as John. Etching by C. Tinti, 1771…
Zacharias (father of John the Baptist), struck dumb, writes that his son should be known as John. Etching by C. Tinti, 1771…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13977799/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license