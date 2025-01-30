rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Trollius europaeus (European meadow plum);Ranunculus asiaticus (garden buttercup);Ranunculus aconitifolius (silver button…
Save
Edit Image
buttercupmeadow flowersmaria sibylla merianmeadow paintingrose paintinggarden rosemeadow buttercupbotanical pattern
Editable farming design, community remix
Editable farming design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13819728/editable-farming-design-community-remixView license
Ranunculus asiaticus (garden buttercup)
Ranunculus asiaticus (garden buttercup)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746186/ranunculus-asiaticus-garden-buttercupFree Image from public domain license
Editable red rose border, Art Nouveau green background
Editable red rose border, Art Nouveau green background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624648/editable-red-rose-border-art-nouveau-green-backgroundView license
Ranunculus asiaticus (garden buttercup)
Ranunculus asiaticus (garden buttercup)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746171/ranunculus-asiaticus-garden-buttercupFree Image from public domain license
Floral boutique poster template
Floral boutique poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854314/floral-boutique-poster-templateView license
Ranunculus acris (gold button buttercup);Anemone nemorosa (white anemone);Ranunculus illyricus (steppe buttercup);Ranunculus…
Ranunculus acris (gold button buttercup);Anemone nemorosa (white anemone);Ranunculus illyricus (steppe buttercup);Ranunculus…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746195/image-flower-plant-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
Vintage watercolor flower pattern background illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048624/vintage-watercolor-flower-pattern-background-illustrationView license
Anemone apennina (Apennines anemone);Tiarella cordifolia (common foam flower);Anemone trifolia (triple anemone);Ranunculus…
Anemone apennina (Apennines anemone);Tiarella cordifolia (common foam flower);Anemone trifolia (triple anemone);Ranunculus…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923781/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau red rose border, editable green background
Art Nouveau red rose border, editable green background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694096/art-nouveau-red-rose-border-editable-green-backgroundView license
Adonis vernalis (spring adonis);Cypripedium calceolus (large lady's slipper);Ranunculus asiaticus (garden…
Adonis vernalis (spring adonis);Cypripedium calceolus (large lady's slipper);Ranunculus asiaticus (garden…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923779/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license
Floral boutique poster template
Floral boutique poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460199/floral-boutique-poster-templateView license
Anemone sylvestris (summer anemone);Ranunculus monspeliacus (silk buttercup);Ranunculus asiaticus (garden buttercup)
Anemone sylvestris (summer anemone);Ranunculus monspeliacus (silk buttercup);Ranunculus asiaticus (garden buttercup)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746247/image-flower-plant-patternFree Image from public domain license
Real photo of a roses borders, editable design element set
Real photo of a roses borders, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418491/real-photo-roses-borders-editable-design-element-setView license
Alcea rosea (garden hollyhock)
Alcea rosea (garden hollyhock)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746135/alcea-rosea-garden-hollyhockFree Image from public domain license
Real photo of a roses borders, editable design element set
Real photo of a roses borders, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418627/real-photo-roses-borders-editable-design-element-setView license
Alcea rosea (garden hollyhock)
Alcea rosea (garden hollyhock)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746128/alcea-rosea-garden-hollyhockFree Image from public domain license
Real photo of a roses borders, editable design element set
Real photo of a roses borders, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418628/real-photo-roses-borders-editable-design-element-setView license
Alcea rosea (garden hollyhock) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Alcea rosea (garden hollyhock) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923851/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license
Grow flower Instagram post template, editable text
Grow flower Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504232/grow-flower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation)
Dianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745861/dianthus-caryophyllus-garden-carnationFree Image from public domain license
Vintage red flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…
Vintage red flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903522/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Dianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation)
Dianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745803/dianthus-caryophyllus-garden-carnationFree Image from public domain license
Vintage red flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage red flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903523/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Alcea rosea (garden hollyhock) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Alcea rosea (garden hollyhock) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919779/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Spring flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…
Vintage Spring flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903562/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Papaver rhoeas (grain poppy) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Papaver rhoeas (grain poppy) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923861/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flower pattern background, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic flower pattern background, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892206/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Dianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation)
Dianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746228/dianthus-caryophyllus-garden-carnationFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Spring flower pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic Spring flower pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892189/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Alcea rosea (garden hollyhock)
Alcea rosea (garden hollyhock)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746064/alcea-rosea-garden-hollyhockFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage flower pattern, botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Editable vintage flower pattern, botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903561/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Aquilegia vulgaris (common columbine)
Aquilegia vulgaris (common columbine)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745909/aquilegia-vulgaris-common-columbineFree Image from public domain license
Vintage botanical pattern background, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage botanical pattern background, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892096/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Consolida ajacis (garden spurge)
Consolida ajacis (garden spurge)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745880/consolida-ajacis-garden-spurgeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage white flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…
Vintage white flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903428/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Primula ×pubescens Wulfen (garden auricle) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Primula ×pubescens Wulfen (garden auricle) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919794/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic white flower pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic white flower pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892091/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Malva moschata (musk cat cheese);Malva or Malope (species of cat cheese or malope) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Malva moschata (musk cat cheese);Malva or Malope (species of cat cheese or malope) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923845/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license
Vintage white flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage white flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903429/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Pilosella aurantiaca (Pomeranian hawkweed);Caltha palustris (meadow sedge)
Pilosella aurantiaca (Pomeranian hawkweed);Caltha palustris (meadow sedge)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745975/pilosella-aurantiaca-pomeranian-hawkweedcaltha-palustris-meadow-sedgeFree Image from public domain license