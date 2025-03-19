Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageangels public domaincupid illustrationscircularcupid1876angelfacepersonCircular vignette with flying angel by Frederik HendriksenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1122 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2855 x 3054 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCute cupid editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760615/cute-cupid-editable-design-community-remixView licenseThe opening vignette for St.St.Blicher: Sailor and Farmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737795/the-opening-vignette-for-ststblicher-sailor-and-farmerFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media reactions png, editable vintage cupid. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588089/social-media-reactions-png-editable-vintage-cupid-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCircular vignette with flying angelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746454/circular-vignette-with-flying-angelFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid png, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588111/shopping-cupid-png-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIllustration for August Bang's Children's magazine by Frederik Hendriksenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920890/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cherub and crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080386/editable-vintage-cherub-and-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe title vignette for "Out and Home"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737600/the-title-vignette-for-out-and-homeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage cherub, editable crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080365/aesthetic-vintage-cherub-editable-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe opening vignette to Henrik Ibsen, "Terje Vigen"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736850/the-opening-vignette-henrik-ibsen-terje-vigenFree Image from public domain licenseFunky cupid, creative collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963895/funky-cupid-creative-collage-art-editable-designView licenseIllustration for "Flinch's Almanac"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746272/illustration-for-flinchs-almanacFree Image from public domain licenseCupid shopping for gifts, celebration editable graphic. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581264/cupid-shopping-for-gifts-celebration-editable-graphic-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe vignette for Chr.Winther, "Picture book for big and small"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746356/the-vignette-for-chrwinther-picture-book-for-big-and-smallFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585108/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEnding vignette for Frederik Paludan-Müller, "The Fall of Lucifer"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736883/ending-vignette-for-frederik-paludan-muller-the-fall-luciferFree Image from public domain licenseAngel quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686750/angel-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseIllustration for "Flinch's Almanac"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746292/illustration-for-flinchs-almanacFree Image from public domain licenseCute watercolor vintage cupid isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991853/cute-watercolor-vintage-cupid-isolated-element-setView licenseIllustration for the end of the adventure "Frisk Mod"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737786/illustration-for-the-end-the-adventure-frisk-modFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424458/tattoos-inspiration-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseThe closing vignette for St.St.Blicher: Sailor and Farmer by Frederik Hendriksenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923800/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cherub and crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072739/editable-vintage-cherub-and-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIllustration for "December", poem by Grundtvighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737648/illustration-for-december-poem-grundtvigFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cherub, aesthetic crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070394/editable-vintage-cherub-aesthetic-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIllustration for Christian Winther, "Erik and Ellen"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736836/illustration-for-christian-winther-erik-and-ellenFree Image from public domain licenseFunky cupid, creative collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964325/funky-cupid-creative-collage-art-editable-designView licenseColor printed cover for M. Hammerich's edition of "Sakuntala" by Frederik Hendriksenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920894/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCupid shopping for gifts png, celebration editable graphic. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588106/png-aesthetic-angel-babyView licenseIllustration for Carl Ploug, "Kay Harald and the Icelander"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737193/illustration-for-carl-ploug-kay-harald-and-the-icelanderFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506536/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licenseIllustration for August Bang's Children's magazinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746496/illustration-for-august-bangs-childrens-magazineFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15505143/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licenseVignette for the story "King Gorm and his Sons"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736837/vignette-for-the-story-king-gorm-and-his-sonsFree Image from public domain licenseWedding studio Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18814326/wedding-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVignette for the story "King Gorm and his Sons"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735897/vignette-for-the-story-king-gorm-and-his-sonsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506521/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licenseOpening scene for Frederik Paludan-Müller, "The Fall of Lucifer"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736705/opening-scene-for-frederik-paludan-muller-the-fall-luciferFree Image from public domain licenseVintage couple kissing background, blue aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8528459/vintage-couple-kissing-background-blue-aesthetic-designView licenseFrom Bozen.A little girl riding a donkeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746420/from-bozena-little-girl-riding-donkeyFree Image from public domain license