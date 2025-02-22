Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagemaria sibylla merianarmeriapaniculataviscaria flowersaxifragapatternpaintingbotanical paintingSaxifraga paniculata (rock saxifrage);Silene viscaria (common tar clove);Silene armeria (knot-limewort); by Maria Sibylla MerianOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 840 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1120 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable farming design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13819728/editable-farming-design-community-remixView licenseSilene viscaria (common tar clove);Silene (cork crown)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746416/silene-viscaria-common-tar-clovesilene-cork-crownFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal photo frame mockup, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705409/minimal-photo-frame-mockup-home-decorView licenseSaxifraga rotundifolia (round-leaved stonewort);Saxifraga umbrosa (Shadow Saxifrage);Saxifraga geum (porcelain flower)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815130/image-flower-plant-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable red rose border, Art Nouveau green backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624648/editable-red-rose-border-art-nouveau-green-backgroundView licenseArmeria maritima (common English grass)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745730/armeria-maritima-common-english-grassFree Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606286/flower-delivery-instagram-post-templateView licenseGladiolus communis (common gladiolus)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762955/gladiolus-communis-common-gladiolusFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11682870/spring-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLilium martagon (wreath lily)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815199/lilium-martagon-wreath-lilyFree Image from public domain licenseAntique picture frame mockup element, Karl Blossfeldt's Saxifrage remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771039/png-1928-antique-artView licenseIris xiphium (Spanish iris)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815297/iris-xiphium-spanish-irisFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau red rose border, editable green backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694096/art-nouveau-red-rose-border-editable-green-backgroundView licenseAquilegia vulgaris (common columbine)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745864/aquilegia-vulgaris-common-columbineFree Image from public domain licensePink ornament frame background, editable leafy patterned background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686686/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseScolymus hispanicus (Spanish golden thistle) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919814/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseAntique picture frame mockup, Karl Blossfeldt's Saxifrage remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772176/antique-picture-frame-mockup-karl-blossfeldts-saxifrage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAquilegia vulgaris (common columbine)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745892/aquilegia-vulgaris-common-columbineFree Image from public domain license70% sale Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11682869/70percent-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTagetes patula (barred velvet flower)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746188/tagetes-patula-barred-velvet-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee beans label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777258/coffee-beans-label-templateView licenseAlcea rosea (garden hollyhock)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746135/alcea-rosea-garden-hollyhockFree Image from public domain licenseCactus care Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004064/cactus-care-instagram-post-templateView licenseIris latifolia (English iris)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763085/iris-latifolia-english-irisFree Image from public domain licenseGreen luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695707/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseIris latifolia (English iris);Iris sibirica (Siberian iris)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816387/iris-latifolia-english-irisiris-sibirica-siberian-irisFree Image from public domain licensePink background, editable floral frame drawing design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687147/pink-background-editable-floral-frame-drawing-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePapaver somniferum (opium poppy)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746141/papaver-somniferum-opium-poppyFree Image from public domain licenseGreen luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686482/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseHibiscus syriacus (Syrian rose)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746078/hibiscus-syriacus-syrian-roseFree Image from public domain licenseBrown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695553/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseVinca minor (little evergreen)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745786/vinca-minor-little-evergreenFree Image from public domain licenseBrown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626324/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseConsolida ajacis (garden spurge)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745889/consolida-ajacis-garden-spurgeFree Image from public domain licenseFloral ornament frame background, gold luxury design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546503/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseViola odorata (March violet)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746726/viola-odorata-march-violetFree Image from public domain licenseFloral ornament frame background, gold luxury design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686423/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseDianthus plumarius (feather carnation)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746152/dianthus-plumarius-feather-carnationFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Spring frame background, editable pink botanical background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8557008/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseAlcea rosea (garden hollyhock) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923856/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license