rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Saxifraga paniculata (rock saxifrage);Silene viscaria (common tar clove);Silene armeria (knot-limewort); by Maria Sibylla…
Save
Edit Image
maria sibylla merianarmeriapaniculataviscaria flowersaxifragapatternpaintingbotanical painting
Editable farming design, community remix
Editable farming design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13819728/editable-farming-design-community-remixView license
Silene viscaria (common tar clove);Silene (cork crown)
Silene viscaria (common tar clove);Silene (cork crown)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746416/silene-viscaria-common-tar-clovesilene-cork-crownFree Image from public domain license
Minimal photo frame mockup, home decor
Minimal photo frame mockup, home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705409/minimal-photo-frame-mockup-home-decorView license
Saxifraga rotundifolia (round-leaved stonewort);Saxifraga umbrosa (Shadow Saxifrage);Saxifraga geum (porcelain flower)
Saxifraga rotundifolia (round-leaved stonewort);Saxifraga umbrosa (Shadow Saxifrage);Saxifraga geum (porcelain flower)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815130/image-flower-plant-patternFree Image from public domain license
Editable red rose border, Art Nouveau green background
Editable red rose border, Art Nouveau green background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624648/editable-red-rose-border-art-nouveau-green-backgroundView license
Armeria maritima (common English grass)
Armeria maritima (common English grass)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745730/armeria-maritima-common-english-grassFree Image from public domain license
Flower delivery Instagram post template
Flower delivery Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606286/flower-delivery-instagram-post-templateView license
Gladiolus communis (common gladiolus)
Gladiolus communis (common gladiolus)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762955/gladiolus-communis-common-gladiolusFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival Instagram story template, editable text
Spring festival Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11682870/spring-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Lilium martagon (wreath lily)
Lilium martagon (wreath lily)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815199/lilium-martagon-wreath-lilyFree Image from public domain license
Antique picture frame mockup element, Karl Blossfeldt's Saxifrage remixed by rawpixel
Antique picture frame mockup element, Karl Blossfeldt's Saxifrage remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771039/png-1928-antique-artView license
Iris xiphium (Spanish iris)
Iris xiphium (Spanish iris)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815297/iris-xiphium-spanish-irisFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau red rose border, editable green background
Art Nouveau red rose border, editable green background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694096/art-nouveau-red-rose-border-editable-green-backgroundView license
Aquilegia vulgaris (common columbine)
Aquilegia vulgaris (common columbine)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745864/aquilegia-vulgaris-common-columbineFree Image from public domain license
Pink ornament frame background, editable leafy patterned background, remixed by rawpixel
Pink ornament frame background, editable leafy patterned background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686686/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Scolymus hispanicus (Spanish golden thistle) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Scolymus hispanicus (Spanish golden thistle) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919814/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Antique picture frame mockup, Karl Blossfeldt's Saxifrage remixed by rawpixel
Antique picture frame mockup, Karl Blossfeldt's Saxifrage remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772176/antique-picture-frame-mockup-karl-blossfeldts-saxifrage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Aquilegia vulgaris (common columbine)
Aquilegia vulgaris (common columbine)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745892/aquilegia-vulgaris-common-columbineFree Image from public domain license
70% sale Instagram story template, editable text
70% sale Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11682869/70percent-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Tagetes patula (barred velvet flower)
Tagetes patula (barred velvet flower)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746188/tagetes-patula-barred-velvet-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Coffee beans label template
Coffee beans label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777258/coffee-beans-label-templateView license
Alcea rosea (garden hollyhock)
Alcea rosea (garden hollyhock)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746135/alcea-rosea-garden-hollyhockFree Image from public domain license
Cactus care Instagram post template
Cactus care Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004064/cactus-care-instagram-post-templateView license
Iris latifolia (English iris)
Iris latifolia (English iris)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763085/iris-latifolia-english-irisFree Image from public domain license
Green luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Green luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695707/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Iris latifolia (English iris);Iris sibirica (Siberian iris)
Iris latifolia (English iris);Iris sibirica (Siberian iris)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816387/iris-latifolia-english-irisiris-sibirica-siberian-irisFree Image from public domain license
Pink background, editable floral frame drawing design, remixed by rawpixel
Pink background, editable floral frame drawing design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687147/pink-background-editable-floral-frame-drawing-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Papaver somniferum (opium poppy)
Papaver somniferum (opium poppy)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746141/papaver-somniferum-opium-poppyFree Image from public domain license
Green luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Green luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686482/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Hibiscus syriacus (Syrian rose)
Hibiscus syriacus (Syrian rose)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746078/hibiscus-syriacus-syrian-roseFree Image from public domain license
Brown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Brown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695553/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Vinca minor (little evergreen)
Vinca minor (little evergreen)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745786/vinca-minor-little-evergreenFree Image from public domain license
Brown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Brown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626324/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Consolida ajacis (garden spurge)
Consolida ajacis (garden spurge)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745889/consolida-ajacis-garden-spurgeFree Image from public domain license
Floral ornament frame background, gold luxury design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Floral ornament frame background, gold luxury design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546503/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Viola odorata (March violet)
Viola odorata (March violet)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746726/viola-odorata-march-violetFree Image from public domain license
Floral ornament frame background, gold luxury design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Floral ornament frame background, gold luxury design, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686423/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Dianthus plumarius (feather carnation)
Dianthus plumarius (feather carnation)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746152/dianthus-plumarius-feather-carnationFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Spring frame background, editable pink botanical background, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage Spring frame background, editable pink botanical background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8557008/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Alcea rosea (garden hollyhock) by Maria Sibylla Merian
Alcea rosea (garden hollyhock) by Maria Sibylla Merian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923856/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license