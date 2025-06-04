Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagedeerdogdeer public domainelk illustrationanimal illustrationsdog paintingdeer vintage illustrationelk sketchIllustration for the poem "Hjorten" by Gotfred RodeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 920 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2671 x 2047 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStag deer and tree, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541734/stag-deer-and-tree-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIllustration for "Mr. Mikkel", poem by Christian Richardthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920951/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer and tree, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574255/stag-deer-and-tree-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIllustration for the poem "Hjorten" by Gotfred Rodehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8753670/illustration-for-the-poem-hjorten-gotfred-rodeFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer frame, aesthetic animal. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715644/stag-deer-frame-aesthetic-animal-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIllustration for "Storken er kommen", poem by Gotfred Rodehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736160/illustration-for-storken-kommen-poem-gotfred-rodeFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer frame, aesthetic animal. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12720251/stag-deer-frame-aesthetic-animal-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIllustration for "I Engen", poem by Christian Richardthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736626/illustration-for-engen-poem-christian-richardtFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704321/stag-deer-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIllustration for "The Autumn Storm", poem by Christian Richardthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736133/illustration-for-the-autumn-storm-poem-christian-richardtFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533896/stag-deer-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIllustration for "Mr. Mikkel", poem by Christian Richardthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736831/illustration-for-mr-mikkel-poem-christian-richardtFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704212/stag-deer-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIllustration for: "Nordbaggen og sjælländeren", poem by Gotfred Rohdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8753408/illustration-for-nordbaggen-sjaellanderen-poem-gotfred-rohdeFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer frame png, aesthetic animal. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767418/stag-deer-frame-png-aesthetic-animal-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIllustration for: "Mr. Mikkel"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8753680/illustration-for-mr-mikkelFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic beige background, vintage stag borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11561768/aesthetic-beige-background-vintage-stag-borderView licenseChiron and Achilles by Constantin Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921383/chiron-and-achilles-constantin-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic beige background, vintage stag borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11561557/aesthetic-beige-background-vintage-stag-borderView licenseIllustration for: "Mr. Mikkel"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8753532/illustration-for-mr-mikkelFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic greige background, vintage stag borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714996/aesthetic-greige-background-vintage-stag-borderView licenseIllustration for: "Mr. Mikkel" by Hans Christian Henneberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921571/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic greige HD wallpaper, vintage stag borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714998/aesthetic-greige-wallpaper-vintage-stag-borderView license"torch shock" by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921476/torch-shock-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic beige HD wallpaper, vintage stag borderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11555384/aesthetic-beige-wallpaper-vintage-stag-borderView licenseSalvage of the shipwrecked by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921576/salvage-the-shipwrecked-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer and tree png, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580645/stag-deer-and-tree-png-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license"Kapurga" by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921474/kapurga-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseHistory of life poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138711/history-life-poster-templateView licenseArkhangelsk by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921477/arkhangelsk-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic moose frame background, circle shape editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709327/aesthetic-moose-frame-background-circle-shape-editable-designView licensePelicans by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921419/pelicans-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic moose frame background, circle shape editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709137/aesthetic-moose-frame-background-circle-shape-editable-designView licenseMercury by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923465/mercury-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseStop hunting Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718533/stop-hunting-instagram-post-templateView licenseEmblem with a pierced heart and the instruments of passion by Gerhard Altzenbachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921588/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStag deer, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580840/stag-deer-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license"Noteburg" by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921479/noteburg-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife day poster template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18278462/wildlife-day-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView licenseBasil's Cathedral in Moscow by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920630/basils-cathedral-moscow-unknownFree Image from public domain license