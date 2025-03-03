Edit ImageCrop16SaveSaveEdit Imagewinter paintingsnow paintingpublic domain winter paintingwinter oil paintingwinter landscapewintervintage landscapevintage winter forestWinter Scene in a Suburb of Copenhagen by Fridolin JohansenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1174 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1565 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarIcy wonderland world Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259563/icy-wonderland-world-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseLandscape from Mors by Fridolin Johansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921610/landscape-from-morsFree Image from public domain licenseKindness quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408379/kindness-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseFrederiksberg Garden.In the background Frederik VI's statue with the entrance gatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795659/image-background-plant-treeFree Image from public domain licenseSnow & winter sale Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259921/snow-winter-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseAn Evening Party in the Artist's Home by Viggo Johansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922478/evening-party-the-artists-homeFree Image from public domain licenseSnow & winter sale Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259919/snow-winter-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseView towards Drammen, Norway by C. A. Lorentzenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923734/view-towards-drammen-norwayFree Image from public domain licenseSnow & winter sale blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259918/snow-winter-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseWinterlandschap (c. 1875) by Willem Marishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741955/winterlandschap-c-1875-willem-marisFree Image from public domain licenseIcy wonderland world Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259567/icy-wonderland-world-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseWoodscape near Hellebækhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728623/woodscape-near-hellebaekFree Image from public domain licenseIcy wonderland world blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259562/icy-wonderland-world-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseLate Autumn Day in the Jægersborg Deer Park, North of Copenhagen by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920493/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259558/winter-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseAllé in Søndermarken by Albert Gottschalkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924386/alle-sondermarken-albert-gottschalkFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259560/winter-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseWinter Landscape (1835 - 1838) by Barend Cornelis Koekkoekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731283/winter-landscape-1835-1838-barend-cornelis-koekkoekFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259557/winter-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseA road in Dyrehaven. by Theodor Philipsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920592/road-dyrehaven-theodor-philipsenFree Image from public domain licenseLove, peace & joy Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259574/love-peace-joy-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePortrait of Professor Harald Høffdinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818636/portrait-professor-harald-hoffdingFree Image from public domain licenseWinter festival Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259913/winter-festival-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseAnimal studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792978/animal-studyFree Image from public domain licenseWinter festival Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259911/winter-festival-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseCopenhagen, the night between 4 and 5 September as seen from Christianshavn by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920897/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLove, peace & joy blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259569/love-peace-joy-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseWinter landscape with a frozen streamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804775/winter-landscape-with-frozen-streamFree Image from public domain licenseLove, peace & joy Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259576/love-peace-joy-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe light at Nørrebrohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784039/the-light-norrebroFree Image from public domain licenseWinter festival blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259910/winter-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseMountain landscape by Jan Brueghel d.æ.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924858/mountain-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseWinter quote mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114490/winter-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseA View of Lake Sortedam from Dosseringen Looking towards the Suburb Nørrebro outside Copenhagen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922460/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt festival Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259915/art-festival-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseBefore the sun goes down.Drag ear.Wives, a little girl and geese at the beachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801141/before-the-sun-goes-downdrag-earwives-little-girl-and-geese-the-beachFree Image from public domain licenseIcy wonderland world Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365419/icy-wonderland-world-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeese and sheep in the town field. Drag ear by Viggo Johansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922865/geese-and-sheep-the-town-fielddrag-earFree Image from public domain licenseBrook in the winter, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831719/png-1928-1933-artView licenseGeese by a lake.Against rough weather. Drag ear by Viggo Johansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922867/geese-lakeagainst-rough-weatherdrag-earFree Image from public domain license