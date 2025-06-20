Edit ImageCrop24SaveSaveEdit Imagejohan thomas lundbyecow paintingvintage paintingsoil paintings public domainlandscape paintingoil landscape paintingcroftmanorA Croft at Lodskov near Vognserup Manor, Zealand by Johan Thomas LundbyeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 921 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3388 x 2599 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView licenseA Croft at Lodskov near Vognserup Manor, Zealand by Johan Thomas Lundbye. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413133/image-cow-scenery-animalFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable farming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929805/sustainable-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTwo cows in a field at Vognseruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803544/two-cows-field-vognserupFree Image from public domain licenseSummer, vintage painting by Thomas Wilmer Dewing. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830103/png-1890-art-artworkView licenseA Milking Place near Vognserup Manor, Zealand by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923491/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseWooded hills in Sørupvang by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924911/wooded-hills-sorupvang-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licenseZealand Landscape. by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923538/zealand-landscape-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView licenseThe young cattle are watered on a winter day by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921817/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePinot noir label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14533900/pinot-noir-label-template-editable-designView licenseTwo cows in an open field by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922153/two-cows-open-field-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licensePinot noir label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14676025/pinot-noir-label-templateView licenseA cow shed on a farm.Vejby by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922379/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor mansion, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381703/watercolor-mansion-editable-remix-designView licenseA Croft at Lodskov near Vognserup Manor.Study by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923834/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor mansion, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203271/watercolor-mansion-editable-remix-designView licenseJersey cowshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801373/jersey-cowsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor mansion in countryside, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11453594/editable-watercolor-mansion-countryside-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCows are watered at a street trough.Bridge field by Johan Thomas Lundbye. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412578/image-paper-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001482/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseA wing by Andreas Peter Madsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920478/wingFree Image from public domain licenseNFT artworks ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710216/nft-artworks-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseCows are watered at a street trough.Bridge field by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922401/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFarming vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894002/farming-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape with three lying and three standing cows by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923019/photo-image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHarvest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11870248/harvest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe goose tower in Vordingborg by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924427/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686870/buddhism-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseMilking scene.From Christian Winther: Evening meeting by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921806/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEco lifestyle Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007347/eco-lifestyle-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Drove of Oxen in the Roman Campagnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725774/drove-oxen-the-roman-campagnaFree Image from public domain licenseMansion in countryside mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381704/mansion-countryside-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseEvening Scene with Sheep on a Mound by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922660/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseCome Bos!.Outside a residence sits a woman with a child reaching towards a cowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794825/come-bosoutside-residence-sits-woman-with-child-reaching-towards-cowFree Image from public domain licenseEco lifestyle blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929708/eco-lifestyle-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseProspect of Ringsted by Johan Jacob Bruunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920971/prospect-ringstedFree Image from public domain license