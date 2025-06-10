Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagebuilding sketchillustrationchurchartbuildingvintagepublic domaindrawingsDraft for the facade of the church of S. Lorenzo, Rome by Marcus TuscherOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 922 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3602 x 2768 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarElegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418307/elegant-vintage-mansion-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView licenseDraft of the facade of S. Lorenzo, Florence by Marcus Tuscherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920144/draft-the-facade-lorenzo-florenceFree Image from public domain licenseIn God we trust poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050527/god-trust-poster-templateView licenseLongitudinal section through the same church by Marcus Tuscherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924662/longitudinal-section-through-the-same-churchFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183394/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView licenseSame church, seen from the sidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785420/same-church-seen-from-the-sideFree Image from public domain licenseYouth bible school Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824168/youth-bible-school-instagram-post-templateView licenseSt. Johannis in Ansbach, null by ludwig hoffstadthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953239/st-johannis-ansbach-null-ludwig-hoffstadtFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770107/love-jesus-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePeterborough Cathedral by Herbert Gordon Warlowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9771038/peterborough-cathedral-herbert-gordon-warlowFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView licenseStrasbourg Cathedral, south facadehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14276330/strasbourg-cathedral-south-facadeFree Image from public domain licenseElegant watercolor European architecture designs, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418517/elegant-watercolor-european-architecture-designs-editable-design-element-setView licenseBasilica di Santa Maria Maggiore facade with the obelisk on Piazza dell' Esquilino in the foregroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764172/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823941/believe-god-poster-templateView licenseNapoli Il Duomo [Architectural Model] by Giorgio Sommerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14306811/napoli-duomo-architectural-model-giorgio-sommerFree Image from public domain licenseAsh Wednesday service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12676132/ash-wednesday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseValencia - Facade of the Cathedral. by Frank Mason Goodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14292286/valencia-facade-the-cathedral-frank-mason-goodFree Image from public domain licenseChurch live-streaming Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925661/church-live-streaming-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDraft for decoration with victory stamp etc.Eq.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780479/draft-for-decoration-with-victory-stamp-etceqFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574906/love-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaint Germain l'Auxerrois by Bisson Frèreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14272746/saint-germain-lauxerrois-bisson-freresFree Image from public domain licenseOrphanage donation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823976/orphanage-donation-poster-templateView licenseThe Smallpox Hospital, St Pancras, London. Engraving, 1771.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13968685/the-smallpox-hospital-pancras-london-engraving-1771Free Image from public domain licensePray for peace Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726900/pray-for-peace-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLa Façade de la Cathédrale d'Orvieto by James Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14325624/facade-cathedrale-dorvieto-james-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346311/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCathedral of Tournaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14315060/cathedral-tournaiFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574908/love-jesus-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseParis: The Pavillon de Rohan of the Louvre, ca. 1857 by édouard baldushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945946/paris-the-pavillon-rohan-the-louvre-ca-1857-edouard-baldusFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574909/love-jesus-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSainte-Chapelle de Vincenneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14274712/sainte-chapelle-vincennesFree Image from public domain licenseFloating building, editable vintage balloons. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342099/floating-building-editable-vintage-balloons-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWest facade of the Frauenkirche, Nuremberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14317636/west-facade-the-frauenkirche-nurembergFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325555/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLichfield Cathedral from the North-West (1858) by Roger Fentonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044709/lichfield-cathedral-from-the-north-west-1858-roger-fentonFree Image from public domain licenseAsh Wednesday service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12676127/ash-wednesday-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDie Kirche S. Giuliana bei Perugia, null by heinrich hübschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953672/die-kirche-giuliana-bei-perugia-null-heinrich-hubschFree Image from public domain licenseAsh Wednesday service Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925601/ash-wednesday-service-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSt. John's Schools, Liverpool, Merseyside. Wood engraving by Laing, 1850, after B. Sly after Hay.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13973012/image-cartoon-church-artFree Image from public domain license