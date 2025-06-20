Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagejacob marrelfloral oil paintingpaintings artpublic domain oil paintingpublic domainpublic domain oil painting floralvintage flowersflower oil paintingStoneware Jar with Flowers by Jacob MarrelOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 914 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1218 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955324/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseMountain Scenery with a View of a River and the Seahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737359/mountain-scenery-with-view-river-and-the-seaFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMadonna with Child and a donator by Jan Gossaert Mabusehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923134/madonna-with-child-and-donatorFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925677/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseUnknown by Balthasar Van Der Asthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922705/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955344/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseRenaissance Interior with tric trac players by Bartholomeus Corneliszoon van Bassenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922499/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925678/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseA woman with a letter is attended by a cavalierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805180/woman-with-letter-attended-cavalierFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14725118/book-cover-poster-templateView licenseMale portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805120/male-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border blue desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955383/flower-border-blue-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA party at a palacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805002/party-palaceFree Image from public domain licenseFlower background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925680/png-aesthetic-desktop-wallpapers-art-artworkView licenseThe Holy Family by Joos van Clevehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923596/the-holy-familyFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrist expels the peddlers from the temple by Pieter Bruegel d.Æhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923165/christ-expels-the-peddlers-from-the-templeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseDominican Friarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737246/dominican-friarFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA man's portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798354/mans-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958671/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Man by Lucas Cranach d.Æhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923650/portrait-manFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVenus with Cupid Stealing Honey by Lucas Cranach d.Æhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923563/venus-with-cupid-stealing-honeyFree Image from public domain licenseShop's billboard mockup, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070417/shops-billboard-mockup-editable-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknown by Jacob Marrelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921071/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944010/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Young Woman.Princess Emily of Saxony?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747601/portrait-young-womanprincess-emily-saxonyFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958675/odilon-redons-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVirgin and Child by Dieric Boutshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921051/virgin-and-childFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080565/vintage-flower-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Lady by Lucas Cranach d.Æhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923647/portrait-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage aesthetic flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15597644/editable-vintage-aesthetic-flower-design-element-setView licenseThe crucifixion by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922125/the-crucifixion-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037876/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStanding bull by Rembrandts Skolehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924527/standing-bullFree Image from public domain licenseVintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072909/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseThe crucifixion by Albrecht Durer. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16201740/image-cat-horse-animalFree Image from public domain license