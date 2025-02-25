Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageagamemnongolden maskrelicfacepersonartvintagegoldenAncient golden mask artifactOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 854 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1139 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786236/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseAssemblage from a Warrior's Burial (6th century BCE (Archaic)) by Greekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10133359/assemblage-from-warriors-burial-6th-century-bce-archaic-greekFree Image from public domain licenseTravel lady png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703851/travel-lady-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAncient bronze mask artifacthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800574/pendantFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220280/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePectoral Ornament with Bevelled Edge with Row of Dots (700-1520) by Chiriquí and Panamanianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130656/photo-image-moon-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licenseAncient stone mask artifacthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801663/maskFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220292/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAncient stone mask artifacthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801479/maskFree Image from public domain licenseColorful space portal background, surreal escapismhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11818330/colorful-space-portal-background-surreal-escapismView licenseAncient stone mask artifact displayedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800335/maskFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween movies Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786089/halloween-movies-instagram-post-templateView licensePectoral with dots at edge (700-1520) by Chiriquíhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154173/pectoral-with-dots-edge-700-1520-chiriquiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman wearing a face mask outdoorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6380228/woman-wearing-face-mask-outdoorsView licenseAncient clay artifact with engravinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14280517/loom-weightFree Image from public domain licenseFace mask mockup, new normal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7553065/face-mask-mockup-new-normal-designView licensePectoral by Colombianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130232/pectoral-colombianFree Image from public domain licenseFace mask mockup, new normal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7539589/face-mask-mockup-new-normal-designView licenseAncient stone sculpture artifacthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14278706/half-figureFree Image from public domain licenseCOVID-19 face mask mockup, protective accessoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7536347/covid-19-face-mask-mockup-protective-accessoryView licenseWhale-Bone Plaque (8th-late 9th century (Medieval)) by Vikinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147387/whale-bone-plaque-8th-late-9th-century-medieval-vikingFree Image from public domain licenseCOVID-19 face mask mockup, protective accessoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7543404/covid-19-face-mask-mockup-protective-accessoryView licenseAgamemnonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777195/agamemnonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable facial mask mockup fabric designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12369275/editable-facial-mask-mockup-fabric-designView licenseBuckle for a sword belt (late 13th century (Gothic)) by Flemishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154608/buckle-for-sword-belt-late-13th-century-gothic-flemishFree Image from public domain licenseVampires unveiled poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464367/vampires-unveiled-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePectoral (n.d. (Probably 20th century)) by Mexicanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130843/pectoral-nd-probably-20th-century-mexicanFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese geisha mood board mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView licensepilgrim's badge (13th -14th century) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154503/pilgrims-badge-13th-14th-century-italianFree Image from public domain licenseWomen wearing white face maskshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6382198/women-wearing-white-face-masksView licensePectoral Ornament with Dot Decoration (700-1520) by Chiriquí and Panamanianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10130639/pectoral-ornament-with-dot-decoration-700-1520-chiriqui-and-panamanianFree Image from public domain licenseCognitive science poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896465/cognitive-science-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAncient clay artifact with carvingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14247780/loom-weightFree Image from public domain licenseFace mask & long sleeve mockup, editable men's fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829064/face-mask-long-sleeve-mockup-editable-mens-fashion-designView licenseTile with Human Figures (4th-5th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139354/tile-with-human-figures-4th-5th-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseSiblings day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463707/siblings-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMinor Deity Vidyadaras (11th century) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10139482/minor-deity-vidyadaras-11th-century-indianFree Image from public domain licenseFace mask mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9649971/face-mask-mockup-editable-designView licensepilgrim's badge (13th-14th century) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154458/pilgrims-badge-13th-14th-century-italianFree Image from public domain license