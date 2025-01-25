rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Christ on the crucifix
Save
Edit Image
statueplaster statuevintage christianchristianstatue facecrucifixchristface
Religion quote Facebook story template
Religion quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630199/religion-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Christ with crown. From crucifix by Unknown
Christ with crown. From crucifix by Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923874/christ-with-crown-from-crucifix-unknownFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178314/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Mary seated with child, Madonna of Bruges by Michelangelo Buonarroti
Mary seated with child, Madonna of Bruges by Michelangelo Buonarroti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924087/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Christianity quote Facebook story template
Christianity quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631939/christianity-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Risen Christ by Michelangelo Buonarroti
Risen Christ by Michelangelo Buonarroti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923679/risen-christ-michelangelo-buonarrotiFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote Facebook story template
Religion quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631930/religion-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Moses by Michelangelo Buonarroti
Moses by Michelangelo Buonarroti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921546/moses-michelangelo-buonarrotiFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178630/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
PNG Crucifixes Jesus wood sculpture symbol.
PNG Crucifixes Jesus wood sculpture symbol.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16387414/png-crucifixes-jesus-wood-sculpture-symbolView license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178628/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Christ Crucified (16th century (Renaissance)) by Spanish
Christ Crucified (16th century (Renaissance)) by Spanish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150156/christ-crucified-16th-century-renaissance-spanishFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177005/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Crucifix
Crucifix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775452/crucifixFree Image from public domain license
In God we trust quote Facebook story template
In God we trust quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630217/god-trust-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Ecclesia sancta, The victorious Christianity with cross staff
Ecclesia sancta, The victorious Christianity with cross staff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778075/ecclesia-sancta-the-victorious-christianity-with-cross-staffFree Image from public domain license
Love like Jesus poster template
Love like Jesus poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762870/love-like-jesus-poster-templateView license
Mary with the Dead Jesus, Rondanini Pietà
Mary with the Dead Jesus, Rondanini Pietà
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8774538/mary-with-the-dead-jesus-rondanini-pietaFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178298/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Mary with the dead Jesus, Peter's Church Pietà
Mary with the dead Jesus, Peter's Church Pietà
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778562/mary-with-the-dead-jesus-peters-church-pietaFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177425/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Christ from a Crucifix (13th century (Gothic)) by Italian and French
Christ from a Crucifix (13th century (Gothic)) by Italian and French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147573/christ-from-crucifix-13th-century-gothic-italian-and-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177346/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Christ on the Cross
Christ on the Cross
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922530/christ-the-crossFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15176946/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Fragment.Head of Madonna (crowned) and Child Jesus (with halo) and a semicircular arch with inscription
Fragment.Head of Madonna (crowned) and Child Jesus (with halo) and a semicircular arch with inscription
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775682/photo-image-jesus-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167793/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Pietà (c. 1510/1520) by Giovanni della Robbia
Pietà (c. 1510/1520) by Giovanni della Robbia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9989166/pieta-c-15101520-giovanni-della-robbiaFree Image from public domain license
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
Editable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167733/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView license
Corpus of Christ (late 17th century ?) by French
Corpus of Christ (late 17th century ?) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136251/corpus-christ-late-17th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Child of God poster template
Child of God poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762874/child-god-poster-templateView license
Christ Bound (1620s) by François Duquesnoy
Christ Bound (1620s) by François Duquesnoy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10006261/christ-bound-1620s-francois-duquesnoyFree Image from public domain license
Jesus saves Instagram post template
Jesus saves Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221246/jesus-saves-instagram-post-templateView license
Kneeling Angel (1470/1480) by Anonymous Artist and Giovanni Antonio Amadeo
Kneeling Angel (1470/1480) by Anonymous Artist and Giovanni Antonio Amadeo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984084/kneeling-angel-14701480-anonymous-artist-and-giovanni-antonio-amadeoFree Image from public domain license
Christian faith poster template
Christian faith poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050294/christian-faith-poster-templateView license
Free Jesus on cross image, public domain crucifix CC0 photo.
Free Jesus on cross image, public domain crucifix CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5925252/photo-image-public-domain-free-easterFree Image from public domain license
Christian fellowship poster template
Christian fellowship poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407894/christian-fellowship-poster-templateView license
Christ on the cross by Gillis I Mostaert
Christ on the cross by Gillis I Mostaert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922193/christ-the-crossFree Image from public domain license
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
Editable Virgin Mary statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599611/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView license
Female portrait
Female portrait
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796308/female-portraitFree Image from public domain license