Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainstatuesculpturesphotoKneeling lapithOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1095 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1460 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDigital art expo editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092628/digital-art-expo-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseEros from Centocellehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923864/eros-from-centocelleFree Image from public domain licenseLive streaming iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8320779/live-streaming-iphone-wallpaper-editable-lifestyle-remix-designView licenseStanding nude man, Therme Herskerenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777387/standing-nude-man-therme-herskerenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Greek statue sticker, editable social media collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932243/vintage-greek-statue-sticker-editable-social-media-collage-element-remixView licenseStanding nude athlete, Agiashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776549/standing-nude-athlete-agiasFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseKairos, nude standing lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8774923/kairos-nude-standing-leftFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licenseStanding, nude young man, Tiber Apollohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777531/standing-nude-young-man-tiber-apolloFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18790182/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView licenseSitting naked boyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778354/sitting-naked-boyFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseNude, seated boy, Thorn Extractor Castellanihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8774766/nude-seated-boy-thorn-extractor-castellaniFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685219/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseStanding nude Apollo resting on right leghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775593/standing-nude-apollo-resting-right-legFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseKneeling man sharpens a knife, the Sharpener.From group with Apollo and Marsyashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778474/kneeling-man-sharpens-knife-the-sharpenerfrom-group-with-apollo-and-marsyasFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant Instagram post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629089/restaurant-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseStanding nude young man, Diadoumenos, athlete tying victory ribbon around head.Reconstruction Loeschkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776385/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseStanding nude young man, Diadoumenos.The quiver on the tree trunk shows that he is Apollohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777395/photo-image-tree-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseLapith woman and centaurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8774379/lapith-woman-and-centaurFree Image from public domain licenseFloral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355449/floral-head-statue-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseKneeling man to righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773356/kneeling-man-rightFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11024760/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licenseKneeling man to righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773319/kneeling-man-rightFree Image from public domain licenseFloral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355440/floral-head-statue-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseNude standing young man, Stefanos athletehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778008/nude-standing-young-man-stefanos-athleteFree Image from public domain licenseFloral statue head, outer space surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446936/floral-statue-head-outer-space-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseStanding nude young man with sword belt over right shoulder, Eros ?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768834/standing-nude-young-man-with-sword-belt-over-right-shoulder-erosFree Image from public domain licenseFloral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355391/floral-head-statue-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseKneeling young man to righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773039/kneeling-young-man-rightFree Image from public domain licenseWedding studio Instagram post template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18117804/wedding-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseKneeling lapith in battle with centaurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777558/kneeling-lapith-battle-with-centaurFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly statue png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710356/butterfly-statue-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLapith and centaur with tree trunkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777448/lapith-and-centaur-with-tree-trunkFree Image from public domain licenseFloral head statue png, surreal mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9560321/floral-head-statue-png-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseStanding nude young man (headless), Sabouroff the youthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778628/standing-nude-young-man-headless-sabouroff-the-youthFree Image from public domain license