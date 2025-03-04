Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagetobacco leaffoodbotanical tobaccotobaccofood vintagevintagewatercolorpublic domain images foodPlant study by Niels Larsen StevnsOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 929 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1238 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHand holding leaf png, editable clean air collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341581/hand-holding-leaf-png-editable-clean-air-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlant study by Niels Larsen Stevnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923912/plant-study-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licensePlant study with color indications by Niels Larsen Stevnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923824/photo-image-face-plant-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn & Halloween journal flatlay mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670326/autumn-halloween-journal-flatlay-mockup-editable-designView licensePlant studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764357/plant-studyFree Image from public domain licenseFall festival Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349494/fall-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePlant study by Niels Larsen Stevnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923920/plant-study-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain licenseCactus pattern illustration, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9324053/cactus-pattern-illustration-editable-botanical-designView licensePlant studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764291/plant-studyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cozy winter botanical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15859184/editable-cozy-winter-botanical-design-element-setView licensePlant studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764278/plant-studyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage jungle background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715931/vintage-jungle-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlant studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764368/plant-studyFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346678/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlant studieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764381/plant-studiesFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor botanical set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139251/watercolor-botanical-set-editable-design-elementView licensePlant studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764219/plant-studyFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor botanical set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139645/watercolor-botanical-set-editable-design-elementView licensePlant studieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764348/plant-studiesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cozy winter botanical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15859194/editable-cozy-winter-botanical-design-element-setView licensePlant studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764375/plant-studyFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor botanical set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139637/watercolor-botanical-set-editable-design-elementView licenseFigure and plant studieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764432/figure-and-plant-studiesFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor botanical set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139464/watercolor-botanical-set-editable-design-elementView licensePlant studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764410/plant-studyFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346784/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlant studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764356/plant-studyFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor botanical set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139451/watercolor-botanical-set-editable-design-elementView licensePlant study (Echeveria)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764228/plant-study-echeveriaFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor botanical set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139846/watercolor-botanical-set-editable-design-elementView licensePlant studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764377/plant-studyFree Image from public domain licenseFresh air, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346717/fresh-air-hand-presenting-leaf-cloud-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlant studieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764408/plant-studiesFree Image from public domain licenseFresh lemon foodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996599/fresh-lemon-foodView licensePlant studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764406/plant-studyFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Japan poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556687/discover-japan-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePlant studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764210/plant-studyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor leaf, editable botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9068071/vintage-watercolor-leaf-editable-botanical-illustration-setView licensePlant studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764393/plant-studyFree Image from public domain license