Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imageniels larsen stevns1906public domain stevnsbotanicalbotanical sketch blackbotanical pagebotanical sketchpublic domain botanicalPlant study by Niels Larsen StevnsOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 951 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1268 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Forest by Lake Bagsværd painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822889/png-aged-art-artworkView licensePlant studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764406/plant-studyFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443603/flower-shop-instagram-post-templateView licensePlant studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764375/plant-studyFree Image from public domain licenseFloral boutique Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443602/floral-boutique-instagram-post-templateView licensePlant studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764356/plant-studyFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic book mockup, editable botanical illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920469/aesthetic-book-mockup-editable-botanical-illustration-designView licensePlant studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764338/plant-studyFree Image from public domain licenseBorn this way quote Instagram post templates, editable aesthetic floral designshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18268645/born-this-way-quote-instagram-post-templates-editable-aesthetic-floral-designsView licensePlant studies, sketches of windows, and noteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764399/plant-studies-sketches-windows-and-notesFree Image from public domain licenseOpen magazine book mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9044670/open-magazine-book-mockup-editable-designView licensePlant and cone studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764422/plant-and-cone-studyFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221566/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlant studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764219/plant-studyFree Image from public domain licenseFocus on the good quote Instagram post templates, editable aesthetic floral designshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18268825/image-background-fire-flowerView licenseStudies of a grasshopperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764387/studies-grasshopperFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670213/vintage-gold-tree-black-background-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlant studieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764408/plant-studiesFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlant studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764368/plant-studyFree Image from public domain licenseOpened notebook mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7610257/opened-notebook-mockup-editable-designView licensePlant studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764278/plant-studyFree Image from public domain licenseOpened notebook mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7622597/opened-notebook-mockup-editable-designView licensePlant studieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764275/plant-studiesFree Image from public domain licenseApple cider vinegar label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14554394/apple-cider-vinegar-label-template-editable-designView licensePlant studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764291/plant-studyFree Image from public domain licenseFlower vase ink brush, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418055/flower-vase-ink-brush-editable-design-element-setView licensePlant studieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764381/plant-studiesFree Image from public domain licenseFlower vase ink brush, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418036/flower-vase-ink-brush-editable-design-element-setView licensePlant studieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764348/plant-studiesFree Image from public domain licenseCute memo note, memphis background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169915/cute-memo-note-memphis-background-editable-designView licensePlant studies, as well as noteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764448/plant-studies-well-notesFree Image from public domain licenseSquare elements, simple paper note on grey backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169912/square-elements-simple-paper-note-grey-backgroundView licenseFigure and plant studieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764432/figure-and-plant-studiesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable black ink botanical design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15507067/editable-black-ink-botanical-design-element-setView licensePlant studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764454/plant-studyFree Image from public domain licenseOpen magazine pages mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685404/open-magazine-pages-mockup-editable-designView licensePlant studieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764403/plant-studiesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable nature black brushstroke design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598917/editable-nature-black-brushstroke-design-element-setView licensePlant studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764393/plant-studyFree Image from public domain license