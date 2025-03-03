Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainportraitstatuesculpturesPortrait of Gallienus (Emperor 253-268 AD)Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 498 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 664 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLive streaming iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8320779/live-streaming-iphone-wallpaper-editable-lifestyle-remix-designView licenseNero (Emperor 54-68 AD)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776642/nero-emperor-54-68-adFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Greek statue sticker, editable social media collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932243/vintage-greek-statue-sticker-editable-social-media-collage-element-remixView licensePortrait of Domitilla?married to Emperor Vespasianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778187/portrait-domitillamarried-emperor-vespasianFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licensePortrait of Plautilla, married to Emperor Caracallahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777255/portrait-plautilla-married-emperor-caracallaFree Image from public domain licenseDigital art expo editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092628/digital-art-expo-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licensePortrait of Tranquillina, married to Emperor Gordian IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777469/portrait-tranquillina-married-emperor-gordian-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseVespasian (Emperor AD 69-79)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776613/vespasian-emperor-69-79Free Image from public domain licenseArt gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseHerennia Etruscilla?, married to Emperor Trajanus Deciushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777584/herennia-etruscilla-married-emperor-trajanus-deciusFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18790182/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView licensePortrait of Faustina d.y., married to Emperor Marcus Aurelius in 145https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778128/portrait-faustina-dy-married-emperor-marcus-aurelius-145Free Image from public domain licenseHeadphone product mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14218346/headphone-product-mockup-editable-designView licenseEmperor Henrik II with scepter and royal applehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777285/emperor-henrik-with-scepter-and-royal-appleFree Image from public domain licenseHeadphones editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12980896/headphones-editable-mockupView licenseNero (Emperor 37-68 AD)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777406/nero-emperor-37-68-adFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paparazzi, lifestyle background, collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729240/editable-paparazzi-lifestyle-background-collage-remixView licenseTiberius (Emperor 14-37 AD)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777523/tiberius-emperor-14-37-adFree Image from public domain licenseEditable social media addiction sticker, collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932130/editable-social-media-addiction-sticker-collage-element-remixView licenseCommodus (Emperor 180-192 AD)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776715/commodus-emperor-180-192-adFree Image from public domain licenseFlower headed sculpture png, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9499906/png-aesthetic-bloom-blossomView licenseLucius Caesar, grandson of Emperor Augustus (20 BC-4 AD)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776966/lucius-caesar-grandson-emperor-augustus-20-bc-4-adFree Image from public domain licenseGuessing game smartphone background, creative entertainment collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8855067/png-attention-collage-colorfulView licensePortrait of Caracalla (Emperor 211-217 AD)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777462/portrait-caracalla-emperor-211-217-adFree Image from public domain licenseFlower headed sculpture, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582142/flower-headed-sculpture-editable-mental-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVitellius (Roman Emperor in AD 69)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776832/vitellius-roman-emperor-69Free Image from public domain licenseBlindfolded sculpture head, pastel gradient remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9469897/blindfolded-sculpture-head-pastel-gradient-remix-editable-designView licenseMarciana, Emperor Trajan's sisterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777707/marciana-emperor-trajans-sisterFree Image from public domain licensePhone guessing game mobile wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8855080/phone-guessing-game-mobile-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseFaustina the Younger, married to Emperor Marcus Aureliushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776548/faustina-the-younger-married-emperor-marcus-aureliusFree Image from public domain licenseFloral statue png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704381/floral-statue-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Christian IV (1588-1648) as Roman Emperorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8774630/portrait-christian-1588-1648-roman-emperorFree Image from public domain licenseFuturistic Greek woman sculpture background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662985/futuristic-greek-woman-sculpture-background-editable-designView licensePortrait of Antonia the Younger, mother of Emperor Claudiushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777139/portrait-antonia-the-younger-mother-emperor-claudiusFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess sculpture png sticker, cute face doodle, abstract collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9179004/png-abstract-aesthetic-black-and-whiteView licensePortrait of Hadrian (Emperor 117-138 AD)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776815/portrait-hadrian-emperor-117-138-adFree Image from public domain licenseFlower headed sculpture, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9499745/flower-headed-sculpture-editable-mental-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Sabina, married to Emperor Hadrianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776592/portrait-sabina-married-emperor-hadrianFree Image from public domain license