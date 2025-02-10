Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagestatuepublicplaster statueplaster castemperorfacepersonartJulia, daughter of Emperor TitusOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3200 x 3200 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRoman male statue funky png element group, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239539/roman-male-statue-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView licenseJulia Titihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777343/julia-titiFree Image from public domain licenseRoman male statue, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254075/roman-male-statue-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licensePortrait of Julia Cornelia Paula, married to Emperor Elagabalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777206/portrait-julia-cornelia-paula-married-emperor-elagabalFree Image from public domain licenseAccident insurance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536829/accident-insurance-instagram-post-templateView licenseDomitia, married to the emperor Domitianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777248/domitia-married-the-emperor-domitianFree Image from public domain licenseRoman male statue, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254076/roman-male-statue-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licenseLady from the time of Emperor Domitianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777693/lady-from-the-time-emperor-domitianFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814190/art-quote-poster-template-editable-designView licenseLucius Verus (Emperor 161-169 AD)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778252/lucius-verus-emperor-161-169-adFree Image from public domain licenseWedding studio Instagram post template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18117804/wedding-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseJulia Domna, married to Emperor Septimius Severushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727577/julia-domna-married-emperor-septimius-severusFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licensePortrait head of a womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8365398/portrait-head-womanFree Image from public domain licenseLive streaming iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8320779/live-streaming-iphone-wallpaper-editable-lifestyle-remix-designView licenseHead from the statue of Hera Barberinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921930/head-from-the-statue-hera-barberiniFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Greek statue sticker, editable social media collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932243/vintage-greek-statue-sticker-editable-social-media-collage-element-remixView licensePortrait of Gallienus (Emperor 253-268 AD)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923947/portrait-gallienus-emperor-253-268-adFree Image from public domain licenseModel casting call Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650515/model-casting-call-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of man, Albinushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777155/portrait-man-albinusFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWomanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777774/womanFree Image from public domain licenseModel casting call Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7849386/model-casting-call-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseFrom the statue of Athena Parthenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921928/from-the-statue-athena-parthenosFree Image from public domain licenseModel casting call Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771573/model-casting-call-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAncient marble sculpture headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923959/womanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable social media addiction sticker, collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932130/editable-social-media-addiction-sticker-collage-element-remixView licenseReconstruction of Athena Lemnia by Furtwängler with torso in Dresden and Palagi head in Bolognahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778629/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHeadphones editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12980896/headphones-editable-mockupView licenseFrom gravestone.Marie de Barbancon-Cany (-1601), kneeling in prayerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775529/from-gravestonemarie-barbancon-cany-1601-kneeling-prayerFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseGrave relief.Head of maid to righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776502/grave-reliefhead-maid-rightFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Julia Mamaea, mother and co-regent of Alexander Severushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775347/portrait-julia-mamaea-mother-and-co-regent-alexander-severusFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of distinguished lady, possiblyfrom the court around Julia Domna, wife of Septimius Severushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777538/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse vaccinated people png, COVID-19 healthcare remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9178921/diverse-vaccinated-people-png-covid-19-healthcare-remix-editable-designView licenseNero (Emperor 37-68 AD)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777406/nero-emperor-37-68-adFree Image from public domain licenseModel casting call Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9075110/model-casting-call-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of Marcus Aurelius (Emperor 161-180 AD)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777214/portrait-marcus-aurelius-emperor-161-180-adFree Image from public domain license