Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagestatueplaster portraithermasculpture headplaster castfacepersonartPortrait of bearded manOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 762 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1016 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licensePortrait of bearded manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778400/portrait-bearded-manFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseZeus Ammon or Dionysushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923945/zeus-ammon-dionysusFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Greek statue sticker, editable social media collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932243/vintage-greek-statue-sticker-editable-social-media-collage-element-remixView licensePortrait of bearded manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776640/portrait-bearded-manFree Image from public domain licenseHeadphone product mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14218346/headphone-product-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of bearded manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777390/portrait-bearded-manFree Image from public domain licenseHeadphones editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12980896/headphones-editable-mockupView licensePortrait of bearded manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778446/portrait-bearded-manFree Image from public domain licenseDigital art expo editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092628/digital-art-expo-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseWoman, Sapphohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778246/woman-sapphoFree Image from public domain licenseWedding studio Instagram post template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18117804/wedding-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licensePlato (427-347 BC)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775535/plato-427-347-bcFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18790182/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView licensePortrait of Plato (427-347 BC)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924002/portrait-plato-427-347-bcFree Image from public domain licenseFuturistic Greek woman sculpture background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662985/futuristic-greek-woman-sculpture-background-editable-designView licenseYoung Man, Hermes Chinneryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777552/young-man-hermes-chinneryFree Image from public domain licenseBlindfolded sculpture head, pastel gradient remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9469897/blindfolded-sculpture-head-pastel-gradient-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Pericleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777497/portrait-periclesFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licensePortrait of Themistocles (c. 528-462/59 BC), Greek statesman and generalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8774606/portrait-themistocles-c-528-46259-bc-greek-statesman-and-generalFree Image from public domain licenseFuturistic Greek woman sculpture background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124125/futuristic-greek-woman-sculpture-background-editable-designView licensePeriander?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777767/perianderFree Image from public domain licenseFuturistic Greek woman sculpture, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124136/futuristic-greek-woman-sculpture-editable-designView licensePortrait of Alexander the Great, Azarahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778624/portrait-alexander-the-great-azaraFree Image from public domain licenseFuturistic Greek woman desktop wallpaper sculpture, digital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124147/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licensePortrait of Peisistratoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778498/portrait-peisistratosFree Image from public domain licenseFloral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355449/floral-head-statue-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Theophrastus (372/369-288/285 BC), Greek philosopherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776888/portrait-theophrastus-372369-288285-bc-greek-philosopherFree Image from public domain licenseRoman male statue funky png element group, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239539/roman-male-statue-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView licenseZealand's bishop J.P.Patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762282/zealands-bishop-jppatternFree Image from public domain licenseLive streaming iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8320779/live-streaming-iphone-wallpaper-editable-lifestyle-remix-designView licensePortrait of Ptolemy of Mauretaniahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776848/portrait-ptolemy-mauretaniaFree Image from public domain licenseFloral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355391/floral-head-statue-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Demosthenes (384-322 BC)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777906/portrait-demosthenes-384-322-bcFree Image from public domain licenseFloral statue head, outer space surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446936/floral-statue-head-outer-space-surreal-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of Socrates (469-399 BC)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777729/portrait-socrates-469-399-bcFree Image from public domain licenseFloral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355440/floral-head-statue-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseHead from the statue of the Spear Bearer or Doryforoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778697/head-from-the-statue-the-spear-bearer-doryforosFree Image from public domain license