Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagemale torsosculpturemanbody man vintagepersonartvintagepublic domainThe Valentini torsoOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3200 x 3200 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11024760/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licenseTorso of seated nude man, Dionysos Farnesehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922022/torso-seated-nude-man-dionysos-farneseFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549891/art-culture-magazine-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe dying gallerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922397/the-dying-gallerFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy textbook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660156/anatomy-textbook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseBearded man with cloak over outstretched left arm, the tyrant-killer Aristogeitonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778805/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622645/art-culture-magazine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEros from Centocellehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923864/eros-from-centocelleFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10625817/art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTorso of Psyche from Capuahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778778/torso-psyche-from-capuaFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549892/art-culture-magazine-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseYngling (mirror bearer)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777628/yngling-mirror-bearerFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549890/art-culture-magazine-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAdonis from Centocellehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778215/adonis-from-centocelleFree Image from public domain licenseMan's arm mockup, editable tattoo designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9981222/mans-arm-mockup-editable-tattoo-designView licenseNaked man with raised v. armhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775590/naked-man-with-raised-armFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomical drawing poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541329/anatomical-drawing-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseYoung man with ball in v. handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778584/young-man-with-ball-handFree Image from public domain licenseMy body poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737727/body-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNaked boy standing with arms raised, Adorantehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778034/naked-boy-standing-with-arms-raised-adoranteFree Image from public domain licenseVintage photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719711/vintage-photo-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStanding naked young manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777014/standing-naked-young-manFree Image from public domain licenseBody positivity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737742/body-positivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseApollo of Teneahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778552/apollo-teneaFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance exhibition book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664548/renaissance-exhibition-book-cover-templateView licenseApollo of Volomandrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775218/apollo-volomandraFree Image from public domain licenseSumo wrestling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461312/sumo-wrestling-instagram-post-templateView licenseSitting naked boyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778354/sitting-naked-boyFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional japanese sport Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461249/traditional-japanese-sport-instagram-post-templateView licenseVenus of Knidos (variant), Aphrodite Braschihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777931/venus-knidos-variant-aphrodite-braschiFree Image from public domain licenseBe brave Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470672/brave-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNaked female figure, Evahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776501/naked-female-figure-evaFree Image from public domain licenseCamera film Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616835/camera-film-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseReclining man, Dionysushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777678/reclining-man-dionysusFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomical drawing Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541331/anatomical-drawing-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseStanding young manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777229/standing-young-manFree Image from public domain licenseBody positivity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9809179/body-positivity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStrangford Apollohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778753/strangford-apolloFree Image from public domain licenseMy body Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211117/body-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseHermes, standing with ram at his rhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776872/hermes-standing-with-ram-hisFree Image from public domain license