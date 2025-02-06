Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagesleepingstatue pencil drawingpainting sleepingsleep bodystatue sketchstatue sleeping1822 to 1825anatomySleeping Bacchante.Study for or drawing after Bissen's first life-size statue by Herman Wilhelm BissenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 748 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3970 x 2473 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMen's Health flyer template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818622/mens-health-flyer-template-editable-designView licenseThe Sermon on the Mount.Frieze composition with study for deviating relief in the Castle Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780609/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseBedtime stories Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474420/bedtime-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of male nude reclining model.T.h.two portrait heads, one possibly Constantin Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780473/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMen's Health Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056637/mens-health-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThe author Just Mathias Thielehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796395/the-author-just-mathias-thieleFree Image from public domain licenseMen's Health Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072973/mens-health-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseTwo bearded studio heads.The one for Moseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780441/two-bearded-studio-headsthe-one-for-mosesFree Image from public domain licenseMen's Health blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067989/mens-health-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseSketchbook."Memories of Friends"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762611/sketchbookmemories-friendsFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomical drawing blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11886468/anatomical-drawing-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe painter Constantin Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796401/the-painter-constantin-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseWorld TB Day Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460452/world-day-facebook-story-templateView licenseOne of the wise maidenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796581/one-the-wise-maidensFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomical drawing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771341/anatomical-drawing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Paul Harro Harring"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815152/paul-harro-harringFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy textbook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444007/anatomy-textbook-cover-templateView licenseThe genius of death, standing with an extinguished torch at a metahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796792/the-genius-death-standing-with-extinguished-torch-metaFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8157391/mens-health-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseWomen and children outside an Italian househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780418/women-and-children-outside-italian-houseFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826486/mens-health-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMs.Toutine(?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796422/mstoutineFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642607/mens-health-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseA lion on a rock.It looks for a passing birdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780528/lion-rockit-looks-for-passing-birdFree Image from public domain licenseBedtime stories Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506511/bedtime-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe poet Jens Baggesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796848/the-poet-jens-baggesenFree Image from public domain licenseAll boobs are beautiful poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12099375/all-boobs-are-beautiful-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSupreme Court Attorney G. E. Brockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795374/supreme-court-attorney-brockFree Image from public domain licenseBedtime stories poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662586/bedtime-stories-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStanding model.Seen from the back.Staff in left handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780410/standing-modelseen-from-the-backstaff-left-handFree Image from public domain licenseBedtime stories Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662584/bedtime-stories-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseThe lawyer A.S.Ørstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796645/the-lawyer-asorstedFree Image from public domain licenseAll boobs are beautiful Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509676/all-boobs-are-beautiful-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA driving oxen in the Roman Campaignhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780560/driving-oxen-the-roman-campaignFree Image from public domain licenseAll boobs are beautiful Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12099392/all-boobs-are-beautiful-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe sculptor Vilhelm Bissenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796799/the-sculptor-vilhelm-bissenFree Image from public domain licenseHuman anatomy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13143983/human-anatomy-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Philoctetes.Standing with the injured foot stretched forward and the head thrown back in painhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796907/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAll boobs are beautiful blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12099359/all-boobs-are-beautiful-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe priest and hymn poet N.F.S.Grundtvighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796680/the-priest-and-hymn-poet-nfsgrundtvigFree Image from public domain license