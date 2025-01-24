Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagenose drawing illustrationanatomynose public domainstudies painting drawing nosespersonartvintagepublic domainNine studies of noses by Nicolai AbildgaardOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1141 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3122 x 3284 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAnatomy class poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7692765/anatomy-class-poster-template-editable-designView licenseStudies of faceshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787294/studies-facesFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy textbook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824159/anatomy-textbook-poster-templateView licenseStudy of a female 