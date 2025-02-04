rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Bishop Leonardo Salutate
Save
Edit Image
bishopbishop hatplaster castsculptureplasterportraitfaceperson
Model casting call Instagram post template, editable text
Model casting call Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11771573/model-casting-call-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Isotta di Rimini?, S. Malatesta's wife
Portrait of Isotta di Rimini?, S. Malatesta's wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778271/portrait-isotta-rimini-malatestas-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Accident insurance Instagram post template
Accident insurance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536829/accident-insurance-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Minister of Finance Jean-Baptiste Colbert (1619-1683)
Portrait of Minister of Finance Jean-Baptiste Colbert (1619-1683)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775412/portrait-minister-finance-jean-baptiste-colbert-1619-1683Free Image from public domain license
Bookworm poster template, editable text & design
Bookworm poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559144/bookworm-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of man, Albinus
Portrait of man, Albinus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777155/portrait-man-albinusFree Image from public domain license
Wedding studio Instagram post template, editable aesthetic design
Wedding studio Instagram post template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18117804/wedding-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Portrait of Claudia Olympias
Portrait of Claudia Olympias
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777619/portrait-claudia-olympiasFree Image from public domain license
Understanding your emotions Instagram post template, editable text
Understanding your emotions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378584/understanding-your-emotions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Young clergyman
Young clergyman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778127/young-clergymanFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Facebook story template
Music playlist Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView license
Bishop D.G.Monrad
Bishop D.G.Monrad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796438/bishop-dgmonradFree Image from public domain license
Bookworm Instagram story template, editable text
Bookworm Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559146/bookworm-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Bishop Frederikke Louise Harboe, née Hersleb
Bishop Frederikke Louise Harboe, née Hersleb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796861/bishop-frederikke-louise-harboe-nee-herslebFree Image from public domain license
Bookworm Instagram post template, editable text
Bookworm Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9277706/bookworm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Female head from Egyptian sarcophagus lid
Female head from Egyptian sarcophagus lid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924004/female-head-from-egyptian-sarcophagus-lidFree Image from public domain license
Bookworm blog banner template, editable text
Bookworm blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559143/bookworm-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Bishop Pål Bårdsson (1333-1346)?
Bishop Pål Bårdsson (1333-1346)?
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775763/bishop-pal-bardsson-1333-1346Free Image from public domain license
Music playlist poster template
Music playlist poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView license
Ancient marble sculpture head
Ancient marble sculpture head
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923959/womanFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation woman, editable aesthetic illustration
Summer vacation woman, editable aesthetic illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555527/summer-vacation-woman-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView license
Bust from statue of Antinous as Dionysus, with ivy wreath with grapes
Bust from statue of Antinous as Dionysus, with ivy wreath with grapes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776085/bust-from-statue-antinous-dionysus-with-ivy-wreath-with-grapesFree Image from public domain license
Literature Instagram post template, editable text
Literature Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10979041/literature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Count Count, Chamberlain J.G.Moltke
Count Count, Chamberlain J.G.Moltke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796602/count-count-chamberlain-jgmoltkeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView license
The art historian Julius Lange
The art historian Julius Lange
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797260/the-art-historian-julius-langeFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist blog banner template
Music playlist blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView license
Relic cache in the form of a small bishop's bust
Relic cache in the form of a small bishop's bust
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775628/relic-cache-the-form-small-bishops-bustFree Image from public domain license
Girl's reading club Instagram post template, editable text
Girl's reading club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10980104/girls-reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Aphrodite
Aphrodite
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777595/aphroditeFree Image from public domain license
Smiling old man in yoga class
Smiling old man in yoga class
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901070/smiling-old-man-yoga-classView license
Bust from statue of John the Evangelist
Bust from statue of John the Evangelist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775795/bust-from-statue-john-the-evangelistFree Image from public domain license
Summer vacation woman, editable aesthetic illustration
Summer vacation woman, editable aesthetic illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526957/summer-vacation-woman-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView license
Lady from the time of Emperor Domitian
Lady from the time of Emperor Domitian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777693/lady-from-the-time-emperor-domitianFree Image from public domain license
Woman taking a selfie in a park
Woman taking a selfie in a park
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915192/woman-taking-selfie-parkView license
Portrait of F.V.L.Bentzen
Portrait of F.V.L.Bentzen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795622/portrait-fvlbentzenFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Instagram post template
Music playlist Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of Lodovico III Gonzaga
Portrait of Lodovico III Gonzaga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777843/portrait-lodovico-iii-gonzagaFree Image from public domain license
Man wearing VR headset outdoor futuristic technology
Man wearing VR headset outdoor futuristic technology
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907329/man-wearing-headset-outdoor-futuristic-technologyView license
Flavian woman, Giulia giovane
Flavian woman, Giulia giovane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776949/flavian-woman-giulia-giovaneFree Image from public domain license