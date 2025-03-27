Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagewatercolorsailboat paintingthe mirrorhendrikpublic domain paintinghand graspingvintage paintingsyellow paintingsSeated draped woman.Right hand grasps a snake.In her left hand she holds a mirror by Hendrik KrockOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 788 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3716 x 2439 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSummer sailing Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777141/summer-sailing-instagram-post-templateView licenseLucretia thrusting the dagger into her breasthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773330/lucretia-thrusting-the-dagger-into-her-breastFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298440/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseStanding woman with left hand on a book.On the left, a youth brings her a plate of fruit, which she rejectshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772956/image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseChild adoption Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738715/child-adoption-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFigure compositionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764722/figure-compositionFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051381/art-exhibition-blog-banner-templateView licenseMale model studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770872/male-model-studyFree Image from public domain licenseSailing lessons Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777139/sailing-lessons-instagram-post-templateView licenseStanding young man holding a ball and a crabhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772915/standing-young-man-holding-ball-and-crabFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288431/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseMale model studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770860/male-model-studyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Summer design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15167041/editable-watercolor-summer-design-element-setView licenseMale model studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764720/male-model-studyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288893/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseNaked woman with outstretched arms, seen from the back.(A fleeing nymph)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772829/naked-woman-with-outstretched-arms-seen-from-the-backa-fleeing-nymphFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288902/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseThe raising of Lazarushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772651/the-raising-lazarusFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15286385/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseAbraham and Melchizedek.(Genesis, 14, 17 f.)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772665/abraham-and-melchizedekgenesis-14-fFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15286376/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseStanding monk.Study of an armhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773223/standing-monkstudy-armFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15286380/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseStanding male figure held around (or pressed down) by bearded manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817573/standing-male-figure-held-around-or-pressed-down-bearded-manFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288433/editable-watercolor-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseDraped male model and a bearded man's headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772875/draped-male-model-and-bearded-mans-headFree Image from public domain licenseFloats your boat Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572514/floats-your-boat-instagram-post-templateView licenseSaint Agnes kneelinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772779/saint-agnes-kneelingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Spring flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891929/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseJael kills Sisera.Study after composition by Carlo Maratti (Mezzetti, p. 345, no. 150)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772653/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Summer design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15166996/editable-watercolor-summer-design-element-setView licenseTwo kneeling menhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772715/two-kneeling-menFree Image from public domain licenseGoodbye quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815437/goodbye-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseSaint Agatha standinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772883/saint-agatha-standingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Spring flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891943/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseJudith.(Study after sculpture)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773042/judithstudy-after-sculptureFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787958/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseFloating Maryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772702/floating-maryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical pattern background, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903141/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseA saint's ascension.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772701/saints-ascensionFree Image from public domain license