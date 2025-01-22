Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageaphroditeplaster body partsplaster human bodywoman statueaphrodite statueface statuefacepersonAphrodite Anadyomene (who rises from the sea)Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3200 x 3200 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAesthetic neon statue, black backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8478609/aesthetic-neon-statue-black-backgroundView licenseAphrodite Anadyomene (who rises from the sea)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777441/aphrodite-anadyomene-who-rises-from-the-seaFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic neon statue, black backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8478610/aesthetic-neon-statue-black-backgroundView licenseAphroditehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775686/aphroditeFree Image from public domain licenseMy body poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737727/body-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStanding womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775667/standing-womanFree Image from public domain licenseBody positivity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737742/body-positivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTorso, Asklepios of Munichiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776689/torso-asklepios-munichiaFree Image from public domain licenseHsppy diverse people in business meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907525/hsppy-diverse-people-business-meetingView licenseHermes with the Child Dionysushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775355/hermes-with-the-child-dionysusFree Image from public domain licenseA senior couplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915349/senior-coupleView licenseStatue of Choirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775727/statue-choirFree Image from public domain licenseBody positivity Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737743/body-positivity-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTwo of the four horseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775305/two-the-four-horsesFree Image from public domain licenseHsppy diverse people in business meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907524/hsppy-diverse-people-business-meetingView licenseFigure on a thronehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778337/figure-throneFree Image from public domain licenseBody positivity blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737739/body-positivity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseReclining man, Dionysushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775203/reclining-man-dionysusFree Image from public domain licenseBody positivity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9809179/body-positivity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStanding woman, Aphrodite of Melos.Venus of Milohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778167/standing-woman-aphrodite-melosvenus-miloFree Image from public domain licenseA senior couplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916707/senior-coupleView licenseSlave with child on shoulder and basket in right handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775830/slave-with-child-shoulder-and-basket-right-handFree Image from public domain licenseA senior couplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916762/senior-coupleView licenseKing Osorkan I as the Nile god Hapi stands with a sacrificial table.On the side the son Sheshonkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777292/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMy body Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211117/body-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseTorso of wounded Amazon, sliding forward from horse towards v.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768164/torso-wounded-amazon-sliding-forward-from-horse-towardsFree Image from public domain licenseHappy business team giving high fivehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14906512/happy-business-team-giving-high-fiveView licenseDancing monthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778518/dancing-monthFree Image from public domain licenseHappy business team giving high fivehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14906389/happy-business-team-giving-high-fiveView licenseAthena, seatedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775834/athena-seatedFree Image from public domain licenseMy body Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737729/body-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseNereide against h. on seabirdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777684/nereide-against-seabirdFree Image from public domain licenseMy body blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737726/body-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseReclining female figure, Notte - Nighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778564/reclining-female-figure-notte-nightFree Image from public domain licenseHappy business team giving high fivehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14906464/happy-business-team-giving-high-fiveView licenseAphrodite, the Capitoline Venushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777926/aphrodite-the-capitoline-venusFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic neon statue iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8321736/aesthetic-neon-statue-iphone-wallpaperView licenseLion headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777472/lion-headFree Image from public domain licenseShadow Overlay Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541715/shadow-overlay-effectView licenseBoy and centaur, body to centaurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773281/boy-and-centaur-body-centaurFree Image from public domain license