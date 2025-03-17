Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagemartinus rørbyeopiumturkishwatercoloropium illustrationfacepersonartA Turkish opium smoker (Jaia Dervicha) in Chalkis by Martinus RørbyeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 797 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3643 x 2419 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHealing takes time mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18445304/healing-takes-time-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseTurks playing board games in a cafe in Chalkis by Martinus Rørbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923718/turks-playing-board-games-cafe-chalkisFree Image from public domain licenseRomantic quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18445305/romantic-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseThe interior of a Turkish cafehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787534/the-interior-turkish-cafeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseTurkish slipper and an ornamenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784545/turkish-slipper-and-ornamentFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseTwo Italian girls, one with a child on her armhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784646/two-italian-girls-one-with-child-her-armFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597460/christmas-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Turkish notary draws up a marriage contracthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746816/turkish-notary-draws-marriage-contractFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCafe interior with men smoking pipes by Martinus Rørbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920942/cafe-interior-with-men-smoking-pipesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseAt the Toppana Mosque by Martinus Rørbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923775/the-toppana-mosqueFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseTurkish vessels, a jug and two flasks by Martinus Rørbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921227/turkish-vessels-jug-and-two-flasksFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867225/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseTwo men at a wellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758661/two-men-wellFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12788085/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView licenseTurkish vessels and jugs by Martinus Rørbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923827/turkish-vessels-and-jugsFree Image from public domain licenseCat quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887880/cat-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseTurkish sofa by Martinus Rørbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923820/turkish-sofaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licensePart of the Süleymaniye Mosquehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784594/part-the-suleymaniye-mosqueFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889909/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseOrientals at a Game of Chess outside a Turkish Coffeehouse and Barbershophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746769/orientals-game-chess-outside-turkish-coffeehouse-and-barbershopFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas activities Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597466/christmas-activities-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Square in Front of Bab-i-Hümayan in Constantinople by Martinus Rørbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923744/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIslam 101 poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273456/islam-101-poster-templateView licenseTurkish vessels and a jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920510/turkish-vessels-and-jugFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas spirit music Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12788056/christmas-spirit-music-instagram-post-templateView licenseWorkshop scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784518/workshop-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseWedding rabbit, couple relationship editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722100/wedding-rabbit-couple-relationship-editable-remixView licenseView towards Constantinoplehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784601/view-towards-constantinopleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseLoose pencil sketch of figure in window and accountshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784734/loose-pencil-sketch-figure-window-and-accountsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Temple of Zeus by Martinus Rørbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920517/the-temple-zeusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseFisherman Lars Gayhede on Skagen by Martinus Rørbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923312/fisherman-lars-gayhede-skagenFree Image from public domain license