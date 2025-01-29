Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartmanvintagepublic domainadultsculpturesTorso of man with clean shaven face and wigOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 984 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1312 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseYoung satyrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778717/young-satyrFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAthletehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778620/athleteFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licensePortrait of Dante Alighieri (1265 - 1321)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778841/portrait-dante-alighieri-1265-1321Free Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Heraclitus?(535-475 BC), Greek philosopherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777366/portrait-heraclitus535-475-bc-greek-philosopherFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496838/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-vintage-designView licenseBust from statue of standing young man, Apollon Piombinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778179/bust-from-statue-standing-young-man-apollon-piombinoFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBust of a Young Girl (1868) by Auguste Rodinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054350/bust-young-girl-1868-auguste-rodinFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe discus thrower, reconstructed with torso in the Vatican, and head in the Museo Nazionale Romano by Unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923946/photo-image-discus-thrower-sculpture-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseBishop D.G.Monradhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796438/bishop-dgmonradFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBearded man's headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778521/bearded-mans-headFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11024760/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licenseHeracleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923750/heraclesFree Image from public domain licenseContent creator aesthetic background, Greek Goddess remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867281/content-creator-aesthetic-background-greek-goddess-remix-editable-designView licenseYoung man with long hair and a short beard, barbarian?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776630/young-man-with-long-hair-and-short-beard-barbarianFree Image from public domain licenseContent creator aesthetic computer wallpaper, Greek Goddess remix background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867268/png-activity-aesthetic-backgroundView licenseArtemis.formerly Berenikehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923747/artemisformerly-berenikeFree Image from public domain licenseRoman male statue funky png element group, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239539/roman-male-statue-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView licenseTorso of draped womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776418/torso-draped-womanFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licensePortrait of Eleanor of Aragonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778803/portrait-eleanor-aragonFree Image from public domain licenseHeadphones editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12980896/headphones-editable-mockupView licensePortrait of Augustushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777358/portrait-augustusFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18790182/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView licenseNiobideshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776082/niobidesFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseAphrodite of Capuahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778228/aphrodite-capuaFree Image from public domain licenseFolded Paper Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517003/folded-paper-effectView licensePerseus with the severed head of Medusahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8774555/perseus-with-the-severed-head-medusaFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStanding naked young manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777014/standing-naked-young-manFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView licenseYoung manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776824/young-manFree Image from public domain license