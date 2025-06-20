Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebarbarianfacepersonartvintagepublic domainadultwomanEmbassy from various barbarian peoplesOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3200 x 3200 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMarcus Aurelius receives subjugated barbarianshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776583/marcus-aurelius-receives-subjugated-barbariansFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseForced barbarians are presented to the emperor in front of his tent.Auxiliary troops with spears are seen below.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776609/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseLower part.Dead or dying barbarians after defeat by the Romanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776624/lower-partdead-dying-barbarians-after-defeat-the-romansFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseRoman cavalry defeats barbarians.Fallen barbarians lie on the groundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776635/roman-cavalry-defeats-barbariansfallen-barbarians-lie-the-groundFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseEnslaved barbarian women and Roman soldiers, as well as a bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776554/enslaved-barbarian-women-and-roman-soldiers-well-bannerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseRomans and barbarians fight on horseback.Two barbarians escape, several are killedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776646/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBarbarians of high rank beg the emperor for mercy with outstretched handshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776713/barbarians-high-rank-beg-the-emperor-for-mercy-with-outstretched-handsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBarbarians (with Phrygian hats) on foot and on horseback show signs of surrenderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776674/photo-image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRoman soldiers stab the enemy.Up ahead, one of the barbarians is still fighting uprighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776541/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBarbarians surrender to advancing Romans in a forest.One of two barbarians on horseback fleeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776528/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCaptured barbarians with conical headdresses are led before Marcus Aurelius (and Pompeianus?) Cartwheels seen above.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776852/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Germanic chieftain and a group of barbarians surrender, placing their hands on their chests as a sign of surrender.the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777047/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642068/vintage-woman-holding-gift-christmas-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseTwo Germans with shields.As well as other barbarians to be presented to the emperorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776582/photo-image-person-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633419/vintage-woman-holding-gift-christmas-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseCarved on both sides.Youth and lady kneeling by treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8774500/carved-both-sidesyouth-and-lady-kneeling-treeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeptember, grape harvest scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8774620/september-grape-harvest-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe worship of kingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775544/the-worship-kingsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseThe Athena Group.Athena, Alkyoneus, Ge and Nikehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778839/the-athena-groupathena-alkyoneus-and-nikeFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe frieze from the Harpy Monument in Xanthoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773965/the-frieze-from-the-harpy-monument-xanthosFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseBattle between Amazons and Greekshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768399/battle-between-amazons-and-greeksFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseAy and his wife Tiy standing to the lefthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8774824/and-his-wife-tiy-standing-the-leftFree Image from public domain license