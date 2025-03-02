rawpixel
Studies of early Christian motifs, as well as notes.Ravenna by Niels Larsen Stevns
Studies of early Christian motifs, Apolonari in Classe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790151/studies-early-christian-motifs-apolonari-classeFree Image from public domain license
Studies of early Christian motifs, as well as notes.Apolonari in Classe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790128/studies-early-christian-motifs-well-notesapolonari-classeFree Image from public domain license
Studies of early Christian motifs, as well as notes.Apolonari in Classe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790296/studies-early-christian-motifs-well-notesapolonari-classeFree Image from public domain license
Copy after early Christian mosaics, as well as color notes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790429/copy-after-early-christian-mosaics-well-color-notesFree Image from public domain license
Copies after early Christian mosaics, as well as notes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790101/copies-after-early-christian-mosaics-well-notesFree Image from public domain license
Copies after early Christian mosaics, as well as notes on the colors
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790078/copies-after-early-christian-mosaics-well-notes-the-colorsFree Image from public domain license
Studies of early Christian mosaics from S. Clemente Rome, as well as notes on the colors
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790129/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Small sketch of the decoration, Battisteri, Ravenna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790509/small-sketch-the-decoration-battisteri-ravennaFree Image from public domain license
Copy after early Christian mosaics, as well as color notes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790259/copy-after-early-christian-mosaics-well-color-notesFree Image from public domain license
Copy of early Christian mosaic by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923016/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Study of fountain, as well as notes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790096/study-fountain-well-notesFree Image from public domain license
Copy of mosaic in St.Agnese fuori le Mura, as well as notes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819397/copy-mosaic-stagnese-fuori-mura-well-notesFree Image from public domain license
Drawing of a four-poster bed seen from the end, as well as notes and measurements
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819141/image-paper-art-furnitureFree Image from public domain license
Copy of early Christian mosaic, as well as notes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790065/copy-early-christian-mosaic-well-notesFree Image from public domain license
Figure study, and divided circle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790149/figure-study-and-divided-circleFree Image from public domain license
Color notes and sketches
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790076/color-notes-and-sketchesFree Image from public domain license
Drawing of a four-poster bed seen from the side, as well as notes and measurements by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924196/image-paper-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Figure studies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790395/figure-studiesFree Image from public domain license
Loose pencil sketches and notes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818503/loose-pencil-sketches-and-notesFree Image from public domain license
Christ blesses the little children
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819205/christ-blesses-the-little-childrenFree Image from public domain license