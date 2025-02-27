rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Female head in profile to left, shoulders and left arm by Martinus Rørbye
Save
Edit Image
lady profilefacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationdrawings
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Female head in 3/4 profile to right
Female head in 3/4 profile to right
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785067/female-head-34-profile-rightFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bearded male portrait, three-quarter profile to left, wearing turban
Bearded male portrait, three-quarter profile to left, wearing turban
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784739/bearded-male-portrait-three-quarter-profile-left-wearing-turbanFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
A drummer standing with one arm resting on the drum: in the other hand he holds a sheet of music
A drummer standing with one arm resting on the drum: in the other hand he holds a sheet of music
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769593/image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Rørbyes travel company in Castellammare
Rørbyes travel company in Castellammare
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784701/rorbyes-travel-company-castellammareFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seated lady, surrounded by travel luggage
Seated lady, surrounded by travel luggage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812861/seated-lady-surrounded-travel-luggageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Italian figure sketches
Italian figure sketches
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784482/italian-figure-sketchesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women's fashion background, purple vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Vintage women's fashion background, purple vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697564/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
A painter at his easel
A painter at his easel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784359/painter-his-easelFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Vintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Cityscape with smoking chimney by Martinus Rørbye
Cityscape with smoking chimney by Martinus Rørbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919308/cityscape-with-smoking-chimneyFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Two priests and three soldiers
Two priests and three soldiers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784748/two-priests-and-three-soldiersFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Italian figure studies
Italian figure studies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784558/italian-figure-studiesFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Interior with artist at easel
Interior with artist at easel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787066/interior-with-artist-easelFree Image from public domain license
Shopping day sale, editable flyer template
Shopping day sale, editable flyer template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890784/shopping-day-sale-editable-flyer-templateView license
Fishermen haul seines on Sønderstranden
Fishermen haul seines on Sønderstranden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759959/fishermen-haul-seines-sonderstrandenFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574227/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Figure studies
Figure studies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784394/figure-studiesFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533664/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-angelView license
Norwegian farmhouse with "Anne Oles Datter and Ole Christofersøn Gulsvig"
Norwegian farmhouse with "Anne Oles Datter and Ole Christofersøn Gulsvig"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784851/norwegian-farmhouse-with-anne-oles-datter-and-ole-christoferson-gulsvigFree Image from public domain license
Online sale poster template, editable text & design
Online sale poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890794/online-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Young standing girl with knitting clothes
Young standing girl with knitting clothes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784840/young-standing-girl-with-knitting-clothesFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580773/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Female head in 3/4 profile to right
Female head in 3/4 profile to right
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784976/female-head-34-profile-rightFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12532061/woman-and-bird-vintage-illustration-absinthe-robette-remixed-rawpixelView license
A standing and a sitting man
A standing and a sitting man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786955/standing-and-sitting-manFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531887/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Board playing orientals
Board playing orientals
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784595/board-playing-orientalsFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574291/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Studies of headdresses for folk costumes
Studies of headdresses for folk costumes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769610/studies-headdresses-for-folk-costumesFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686898/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Three men in national costume and clogs.
Three men in national costume and clogs.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769565/three-men-national-costume-and-clogsFree Image from public domain license