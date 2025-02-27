Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagelady profilefacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationdrawingsFemale head in profile to left, shoulders and left arm by Martinus RørbyeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1001 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2750 x 3298 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFemale head in 3/4 profile to righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785067/female-head-34-profile-rightFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBearded male portrait, three-quarter profile to left, wearing turbanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784739/bearded-male-portrait-three-quarter-profile-left-wearing-turbanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA drummer standing with one arm resting on the drum: in the other hand he holds a sheet of musichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769593/image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRørbyes travel company in Castellammarehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784701/rorbyes-travel-company-castellammareFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeated lady, surrounded by travel luggagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812861/seated-lady-surrounded-travel-luggageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseItalian figure sketcheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784482/italian-figure-sketchesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, purple vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697564/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseA painter at his easelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784359/painter-his-easelFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseCityscape with smoking chimney by Martinus Rørbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919308/cityscape-with-smoking-chimneyFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseTwo priests and three soldiershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784748/two-priests-and-three-soldiersFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseItalian figure studieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784558/italian-figure-studiesFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInterior with artist at easelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787066/interior-with-artist-easelFree Image from public domain licenseShopping day sale, editable flyer templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890784/shopping-day-sale-editable-flyer-templateView licenseFishermen haul seines on Sønderstrandenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759959/fishermen-haul-seines-sonderstrandenFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574227/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigure studieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784394/figure-studiesFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533664/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-angelView licenseNorwegian farmhouse with "Anne Oles Datter and Ole Christofersøn Gulsvig"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784851/norwegian-farmhouse-with-anne-oles-datter-and-ole-christoferson-gulsvigFree Image from public domain licenseOnline sale poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890794/online-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseYoung standing girl with knitting clotheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784840/young-standing-girl-with-knitting-clothesFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580773/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseFemale head in 3/4 profile to righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784976/female-head-34-profile-rightFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12532061/woman-and-bird-vintage-illustration-absinthe-robette-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA standing and a sitting manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786955/standing-and-sitting-manFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531887/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBoard playing orientalshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784595/board-playing-orientalsFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574291/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudies of headdresses for folk costumeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769610/studies-headdresses-for-folk-costumesFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686898/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseThree men in national costume and clogs.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769565/three-men-national-costume-and-clogsFree Image from public domain license