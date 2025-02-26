Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagemosaic public domainpatternfacepersonartwatercolourvintagepublic domainCopy from the mosaics in S. Vitale, Ravenna, and notes by Niels Larsen StevnsOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 819 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1092 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSmall sketch of the decoration, Battisteri, Ravennahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790509/small-sketch-the-decoration-battisteri-ravennaFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseColor notes and sketcheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790076/color-notes-and-sketchesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCopy of mosaic in St.Agnese fuori le Mura, as well as noteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819397/copy-mosaic-stagnese-fuori-mura-well-notesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCopy after early Christian mosaics, as well as color noteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790429/copy-after-early-christian-mosaics-well-color-notesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCopies after early Christian mosaics, as well as noteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790101/copies-after-early-christian-mosaics-well-notesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCopy of early Christian mosaic by Niels Larsen Stevnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923016/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCopy after early Christian mosaics, as well as color noteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790259/copy-after-early-christian-mosaics-well-color-notesFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween movies Instagram post template, editable dark designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20510134/halloween-movies-instagram-post-template-editable-dark-designView licenseLoose pencil sketches and noteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818503/loose-pencil-sketches-and-notesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseStudies of early Christian motifs, as well as notes.Ravenna by Niels Larsen Stevnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924139/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDrawing of a four-poster bed seen from the side, as well as notes and measurements by Niels Larsen Stevnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924196/image-paper-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDrawing of a four-poster bed seen from the end, as well as notes and measurementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819141/image-paper-art-furnitureFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseStudy of fountain, as well as noteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790096/study-fountain-well-notesFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, blue vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551906/png-abstract-arch-archedView licenseChrist blesses the little childrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819205/christ-blesses-the-little-childrenFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseStudies of early Christian motifs, as well as notes.Apolonari in Classehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790296/studies-early-christian-motifs-well-notesapolonari-classeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseStudies of early Christian motifs, Apolonari in Classehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790151/studies-early-christian-motifs-apolonari-classeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCopies after early Christian mosaics, as well as notes on the colorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790078/copies-after-early-christian-mosaics-well-notes-the-colorsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseFigure study, and divided circlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790149/figure-study-and-divided-circleFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715400/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudies of early Christian motifs, as well as notes.Apolonari in Classehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790128/studies-early-christian-motifs-well-notesapolonari-classeFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715377/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCopy of early Christian mosaic, as well as noteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8790065/copy-early-christian-mosaic-well-notesFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, blue vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551994/png-arch-arched-architectureView licenseCopy after an early Christian mosaic, as well as notes on the colours by Niels Larsen Stevnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924142/photo-image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license