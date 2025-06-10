rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Parts of a spear, in the center decorated with a medusa head with snakes by Nicolai Abildgaard
Save
Edit Image
medusaspearpublic domain medusapublic domain spearmedusa headmedusa facenicolaivintage snake
Interior design workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Interior design workshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177683/interior-design-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Summer, a seated woman with ears of corn and sickle
Summer, a seated woman with ears of corn and sickle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787599/summer-seated-woman-with-ears-corn-and-sickleFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Ancient art exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934940/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nemesis, covering her eyes in sorrow
Nemesis, covering her eyes in sorrow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791326/nemesis-covering-her-eyes-sorrowFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
Restaurant Instagram post template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629089/restaurant-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Reclining Athena.Allegory of the sciences
Reclining Athena.Allegory of the sciences
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787762/reclining-athenaallegory-the-sciencesFree Image from public domain license
Mythology 101 Instagram post template, editable text
Mythology 101 Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934794/mythology-101-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mercury, seated by bales of goods.Allegory of trade
Mercury, seated by bales of goods.Allegory of trade
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787523/mercury-seated-bales-goodsallegory-tradeFree Image from public domain license
Editable aesthetic statue design element set
Editable aesthetic statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416469/editable-aesthetic-statue-design-element-setView license
Avind at Æolus."Peder Paars".1st book 1st song
Avind at Æolus."Peder Paars".1st book 1st song
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787824/avind-aeoluspeder-paars1st-book-1st-songFree Image from public domain license
Editable aesthetic statue design element set
Editable aesthetic statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416472/editable-aesthetic-statue-design-element-setView license
Autumn, a seated woman pressing grapes
Autumn, a seated woman pressing grapes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787721/autumn-seated-woman-pressing-grapesFree Image from public domain license
Home decor poster template, editable text & design
Home decor poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11570897/home-decor-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
A female figure carrying a sheet on the left shoulder
A female figure carrying a sheet on the left shoulder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8788351/female-figure-carrying-sheet-the-left-shoulderFree Image from public domain license
Editable Whimsigoth Halloween gold brass design element set
Editable Whimsigoth Halloween gold brass design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331314/editable-whimsigoth-halloween-gold-brass-design-element-setView license
A crowned male figure displays his genitalia amid a crowd of seated and standing women
A crowned male figure displays his genitalia amid a crowd of seated and standing women
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787041/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Home decor Instagram post template, editable text
Home decor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505151/home-decor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Anacreon, leaning against a table with a raised goblet
Anacreon, leaning against a table with a raised goblet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791371/anacreon-leaning-against-table-with-raised-gobletFree Image from public domain license
Editable Whimsigoth Halloween gold brass design element set
Editable Whimsigoth Halloween gold brass design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331363/editable-whimsigoth-halloween-gold-brass-design-element-setView license
A mother plays with her child, who is reaching for an apple
A mother plays with her child, who is reaching for an apple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791268/mother-plays-with-her-child-who-reaching-for-appleFree Image from public domain license
Editable Whimsigoth Halloween gold brass design element set
Editable Whimsigoth Halloween gold brass design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331320/editable-whimsigoth-halloween-gold-brass-design-element-setView license
Composition with a seated king surrounded by nude figures
Composition with a seated king surrounded by nude figures
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787275/composition-with-seated-king-surrounded-nude-figuresFree Image from public domain license
Home decor Instagram story template, editable text
Home decor Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11570940/home-decor-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
A commoner and wife standing opposite each other
A commoner and wife standing opposite each other
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8788378/commoner-and-wife-standing-opposite-each-otherFree Image from public domain license
Home decor blog banner template, editable text
Home decor blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11570848/home-decor-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Sappho, seated with her lyre, in the background rests a hermaphrodite
Sappho, seated with her lyre, in the background rests a hermaphrodite
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791553/sappho-seated-with-her-lyre-the-background-rests-hermaphroditeFree Image from public domain license
Editable Whimsigoth Halloween gold brass design element set
Editable Whimsigoth Halloween gold brass design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331362/editable-whimsigoth-halloween-gold-brass-design-element-setView license
A woman walking left with a basket over her arm
A woman walking left with a basket over her arm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8788209/woman-walking-left-with-basket-over-her-armFree Image from public domain license
Editable Whimsigoth Halloween gold brass design element set
Editable Whimsigoth Halloween gold brass design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331311/editable-whimsigoth-halloween-gold-brass-design-element-setView license
A slave pushing a wheelbarrow;on the left a light sketch of a seated gentleman
A slave pushing a wheelbarrow;on the left a light sketch of a seated gentleman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8788250/slave-pushing-wheelbarrowon-the-left-light-sketch-seated-gentlemanFree Image from public domain license
Snake week Instagram post template, editable text
Snake week Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926149/snake-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
An owl
An owl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785784/owlFree Image from public domain license
Snake week Instagram post template, editable text
Snake week Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948693/snake-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Scene from Apuleius' "The Golden Ass" Book 10.The young girl undresses, on the right stands the donkey
Scene from Apuleius' "The Golden Ass" Book 10.The young girl undresses, on the right stands the donkey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8789513/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain license
Creative doodle art, colorful element editable design
Creative doodle art, colorful element editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11790610/creative-doodle-art-colorful-element-editable-designView license
Caricature of a fat-bellied man, standing in profile to the left
Caricature of a fat-bellied man, standing in profile to the left
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791799/caricature-fat-bellied-man-standing-profile-the-leftFree Image from public domain license
Editable Mystical celestial art design element set
Editable Mystical celestial art design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15582241/editable-mystical-celestial-art-design-element-setView license
A loving couple of gods, sitting in the clouds
A loving couple of gods, sitting in the clouds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787997/loving-couple-gods-sitting-the-cloudsFree Image from public domain license
Editable Mystical celestial art design element set
Editable Mystical celestial art design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15581644/editable-mystical-celestial-art-design-element-setView license
Frieze with boy by the chariot of Bacchus and Mars (or Pluto) drawn by lions
Frieze with boy by the chariot of Bacchus and Mars (or Pluto) drawn by lions
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787407/frieze-with-boy-the-chariot-bacchus-and-mars-or-pluto-drawn-lionsFree Image from public domain license