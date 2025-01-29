Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepattern stripesgreen stripeswatercolor stripespatternartwatercolourvintagepublic domainDraft for a ceiling with hexagonal yellow cassettes with a wide green stripe around by Nicolai AbildgaardOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 703 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3667 x 2149 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCactus illustration border, editable background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326328/cactus-illustration-border-editable-background-designView licenseDraft ceiling with hexagonal cassettes and rosettes in yellow and violethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921425/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAnnual dance performance Instagram story template, editable 