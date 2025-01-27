rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Saint Laurentius hands over the church's treasures to the poor by Lazzaro Tavarone
Save
Edit Image
romulohandsfacepersonchurchsartvintagepublic domain
Sunday service Instagram post template
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786236/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Saint Jerome
Saint Jerome
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821041/saint-jeromeFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView license
The evangelists Luke and Mark on opposite sides of a triangular field
The evangelists Luke and Mark on opposite sides of a triangular field
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817263/the-evangelists-luke-and-mark-opposite-sides-triangular-fieldFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459974/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-templateView license
Turbaned man sitting with a blackboard on a cloud
Turbaned man sitting with a blackboard on a cloud
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818753/turbaned-man-sitting-with-blackboard-cloudFree Image from public domain license
We love Jesus poster template
We love Jesus poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836763/love-jesus-poster-templateView license
Hooded woman with scepter and tablet sitting on a cloud
Hooded woman with scepter and tablet sitting on a cloud
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817543/hooded-woman-with-scepter-and-tablet-sitting-cloudFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service poster template
Sunday service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView license
Galleys sail past a fort
Galleys sail past a fort
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817347/galleys-sail-past-fortFree Image from public domain license
Christian community poster template, editable text & design
Christian community poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220751/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Galleys at the entrance to a fort
Galleys at the entrance to a fort
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820983/galleys-the-entrance-fortFree Image from public domain license
Elegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element set
Elegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418307/elegant-vintage-mansion-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView license
Kneeling Female Saint in Profile by Lazzaro Tavarone
Kneeling Female Saint in Profile by Lazzaro Tavarone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040633/kneeling-female-saint-profile-lazzaro-tavaroneFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen poster template
Jesus is risen poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039334/jesus-risen-poster-templateView license
Shield of Cardinal with Two Trumpeting Putti by Style of Lazzaro Tavarone
Shield of Cardinal with Two Trumpeting Putti by Style of Lazzaro Tavarone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9024675/shield-cardinal-with-two-trumpeting-putti-style-lazzaro-tavaroneFree Image from public domain license
Church at christmas editable greeting card template
Church at christmas editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16557553/church-christmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
Queen Intervening to Spare the Life of a Bishop Saint by Lazzaro Tavarone
Queen Intervening to Spare the Life of a Bishop Saint by Lazzaro Tavarone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9000532/queen-intervening-spare-the-life-bishop-saint-lazzaro-tavaroneFree Image from public domain license
Easter Sunday concert poster template
Easter Sunday concert poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408198/easter-sunday-concert-poster-templateView license
Woman Seated Holding a Cat on Her Knees by Gabriel Jacques de Saint-Aubin
Woman Seated Holding a Cat on Her Knees by Gabriel Jacques de Saint-Aubin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8984672/woman-seated-holding-cat-her-knees-gabriel-jacques-saint-aubinFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Church Concert poster template, editable text & design
Christmas Church Concert poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10111664/christmas-church-concert-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Blessed in Paradise with the Virgin and St. John the Baptist before God (c. 1590) by Lazzaro Tavarone
The Blessed in Paradise with the Virgin and St. John the Baptist before God (c. 1590) by Lazzaro Tavarone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9996600/image-clouds-angels-faceFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template
Pray for peace poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13249122/pray-for-peace-poster-templateView license
Galleys anchored in front of a fort - around them landing boats
Galleys anchored in front of a fort - around them landing boats
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817306/galleys-anchored-front-fort-around-them-landing-boatsFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Imperial sacrifice to Mars
Imperial sacrifice to Mars
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808378/imperial-sacrifice-marsFree Image from public domain license
Orphanage donation poster template
Orphanage donation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823976/orphanage-donation-poster-templateView license
Allegorical Female Figure Holding a Branch and a Dish
Allegorical Female Figure Holding a Branch and a Dish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8262043/allegorical-female-figure-holding-branch-and-dishFree Image from public domain license
Christian community Instagram story template, editable text
Christian community Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719372/christian-community-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Seated Figure with Crown, Holding Sceptre and Book, with Host Below by Lazzaro Tavarone
Seated Figure with Crown, Holding Sceptre and Book, with Host Below by Lazzaro Tavarone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9024654/image-crown-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Woman with Child, and Pheme by Lazzaro Tavarone
Woman with Child, and Pheme by Lazzaro Tavarone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8998672/woman-with-child-and-pheme-lazzaro-tavaroneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Trust and hope
Trust and hope
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708086/trust-and-hopeFree Image from public domain license
Orthodox faith poster template
Orthodox faith poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427556/orthodox-faith-poster-templateView license
Virgin Mary with the baby Jesus, enthroned between St.Dominic and a papal saint
Virgin Mary with the baby Jesus, enthroned between St.Dominic and a papal saint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786100/virgin-mary-with-the-baby-jesus-enthroned-between-stdominic-and-papal-saintFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray blog banner template
Together we pray blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786815/together-pray-blog-banner-templateView license
Saint Jerome
Saint Jerome
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808652/saint-jeromeFree Image from public domain license
Christian community Facebook post template, editable design
Christian community Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719370/christian-community-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Justice and reason
Justice and reason
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809941/justice-and-reasonFree Image from public domain license