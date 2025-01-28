Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagemarble statuepublic domain swanleda1920face sculpturefauxswanLeda without the swanOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 688 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4117 x 2359 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWedding studio Instagram post template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18117813/wedding-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseLeda without the swanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924237/leda-without-the-swanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421613/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView licenseLeda with the Swanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728638/leda-with-the-swanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311596/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseMouse II.Senior doctor Skat Kemp's daughterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797093/mouse-iisenior-doctor-skat-kemps-daughterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435656/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView licenseStudy for "Leda with the Swan"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722976/study-for-leda-with-the-swanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435251/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView licenseStudy for Leda with the Swanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729379/study-for-leda-with-the-swanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416478/editable-aesthetic-statue-design-element-setView licenseNakedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924261/nakedFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435137/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView licenseLead with the swanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796949/lead-with-the-swanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416475/editable-aesthetic-statue-design-element-setView licenseThe art collector, engineer Johannes Rump (1861-1932)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796963/the-art-collector-engineer-johannes-rump-1861-1932Free Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseLeda and the Swanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801004/leda-and-the-swanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435247/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView licenseThe carpenterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796906/the-carpenterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416469/editable-aesthetic-statue-design-element-setView licenseLying womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722973/lying-womanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435222/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView licenseThe Aarhus girlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797055/the-aarhus-girlFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant woman statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310883/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView licenseFolded male figurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796948/folded-male-figureFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709537/mens-health-instagram-post-templateView licenseEve's creationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797153/eves-creationFree Image from public domain licenseMen's skincare Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709979/mens-skincare-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe linguist, Professor Vilhelm Thomsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796986/the-linguist-professor-vilhelm-thomsenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Virgin Mary statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15599607/editable-virgin-mary-statue-design-element-setView licenseThe Norwegian painter Ludvig Karstenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797097/the-norwegian-painter-ludvig-karstenFree Image from public domain licenseFemale Greek statue remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087898/female-greek-statue-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe ceramist Herman J. Kählerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797106/the-ceramist-herman-kahlerFree Image from public domain licenseLike & share poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370856/like-share-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseEvehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736912/eveFree Image from public domain licenseFreedom of speech poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756188/freedom-speech-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBaby girl picking toes.Sitting naked womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797085/baby-girl-picking-toessitting-naked-womanFree Image from public domain licenseRaise your voice Facebook ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713976/raise-your-voice-facebook-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe architect and ceramist Thorvald Bindesbøllhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797065/the-architect-and-ceramist-thorvald-bindesbollFree Image from public domain license