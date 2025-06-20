Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageevefacepersonartvintageillustrationpublic domaindrawingsThe newly created Eve by Nicolai AbildgaardOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 832 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1933 x 2787 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDancing little girl, Christmas editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357378/dancing-little-girl-christmas-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEve's creation by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924257/eves-creationFree Image from public domain licenseSanta Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357958/santa-christmas-tree-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Expulsion of Paradisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787642/the-expulsion-paradiseFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage woman black background, editable art deco border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513390/aesthetic-vintage-woman-black-background-editable-art-deco-border-designView licenseAdam eats from the treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787512/adam-eats-from-the-treeFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704560/art-deco-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseEve plucks from the Tree of Knowledgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787618/eve-plucks-from-the-tree-knowledgeFree Image from public domain licenseCar carrying Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357480/car-carrying-christmas-tree-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDraft illustration for Johs.Ewald's story "The temple of happiness. A dream" in the edition of his collected writingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795218/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDancing little girl, Christmas editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9392437/dancing-little-girl-christmas-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseScene from Apuleius' "The Golden Ass" Book 10.The distinguished lady encourages the donkeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795369/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseSanta Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9393953/santa-christmas-tree-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmor opens the passage for a poet into Lafontaine's templehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791891/amor-opens-the-passage-for-poet-into-lafontaines-templeFree Image from public domain licenseDancing little girl, Christmas editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9392386/dancing-little-girl-christmas-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVenus, seated in the clouds, embraces Cupidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791083/venus-seated-the-clouds-embraces-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseDancing little girl, Christmas editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9392341/dancing-little-girl-christmas-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEagle-nosed cavalier standing in profile left, wearing a triangular hat under left armhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793566/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDancing little girl png, Christmas editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9392274/dancing-little-girl-png-christmas-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDraft scene of Apuleius' "The Golden Ass" Book 4. The robber gang's housekeeper tells the young girl the myth of Cupid and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923307/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSanta Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9393730/santa-christmas-tree-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSacrifice scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795239/sacrifice-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseChildren watching fireworks png, editable celebration collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9411339/png-aesthetic-celebration-childrenView licenseA commoner seen from behindhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785295/commoner-seen-from-behindFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage woman red background, editable art deco border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709703/aesthetic-vintage-woman-red-background-editable-art-deco-border-designView licenseReclining female figure symbolizing the Mohammedan religionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793541/reclining-female-figure-symbolizing-the-mohammedan-religionFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco red background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709644/art-deco-red-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseCostume studies.Probably to the theater.Three figures, a priest of Herta, a drot and a bardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795289/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSanta Christmas tree png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9393374/santa-christmas-tree-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFingal and Agandecca.Ossian's Poems, Fingal IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794955/fingal-and-agandeccaossians-poems-fingal-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseSanta Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9393551/santa-christmas-tree-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCimbershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795127/cimbersFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco red desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709764/art-deco-red-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseOdysseus and Calypso, lying naked on a bedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8788559/odysseus-and-calypso-lying-naked-bedFree Image from public domain licenseEditable art deco black background, vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705903/editable-art-deco-black-background-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseA seated nude man with his left arm extendedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795070/seated-nude-man-with-his-left-arm-extendedFree Image from public domain licenseSanta ripped paper editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9578572/santa-ripped-paper-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHamlet with his motherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795263/hamlet-with-his-motherFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas ripped paper editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9565653/christmas-ripped-paper-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFaint scratch of a walking figurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819525/faint-scratch-walking-figureFree Image from public domain license