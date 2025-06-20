rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The newly created Eve by Nicolai Abildgaard
Save
Edit Image
evefacepersonartvintageillustrationpublic domaindrawings
Dancing little girl, Christmas editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dancing little girl, Christmas editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357378/dancing-little-girl-christmas-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Eve's creation by Nicolai Abildgaard
Eve's creation by Nicolai Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924257/eves-creationFree Image from public domain license
Santa Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Santa Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357958/santa-christmas-tree-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Expulsion of Paradise
The Expulsion of Paradise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787642/the-expulsion-paradiseFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage woman black background, editable art deco border design
Aesthetic vintage woman black background, editable art deco border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513390/aesthetic-vintage-woman-black-background-editable-art-deco-border-designView license
Adam eats from the tree
Adam eats from the tree
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787512/adam-eats-from-the-treeFree Image from public domain license
Art deco black background, editable vintage woman border design
Art deco black background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704560/art-deco-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Eve plucks from the Tree of Knowledge
Eve plucks from the Tree of Knowledge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787618/eve-plucks-from-the-tree-knowledgeFree Image from public domain license
Car carrying Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Car carrying Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357480/car-carrying-christmas-tree-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Draft illustration for Johs.Ewald's story "The temple of happiness. A dream" in the edition of his collected writings
Draft illustration for Johs.Ewald's story "The temple of happiness. A dream" in the edition of his collected writings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795218/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Dancing little girl, Christmas editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dancing little girl, Christmas editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9392437/dancing-little-girl-christmas-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Scene from Apuleius' "The Golden Ass" Book 10.The distinguished lady encourages the donkey
Scene from Apuleius' "The Golden Ass" Book 10.The distinguished lady encourages the donkey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795369/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Santa Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Santa Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9393953/santa-christmas-tree-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Amor opens the passage for a poet into Lafontaine's temple
Amor opens the passage for a poet into Lafontaine's temple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791891/amor-opens-the-passage-for-poet-into-lafontaines-templeFree Image from public domain license
Dancing little girl, Christmas editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dancing little girl, Christmas editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9392386/dancing-little-girl-christmas-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Venus, seated in the clouds, embraces Cupid
Venus, seated in the clouds, embraces Cupid
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791083/venus-seated-the-clouds-embraces-cupidFree Image from public domain license
Dancing little girl, Christmas editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dancing little girl, Christmas editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9392341/dancing-little-girl-christmas-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Eagle-nosed cavalier standing in profile left, wearing a triangular hat under left arm
Eagle-nosed cavalier standing in profile left, wearing a triangular hat under left arm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793566/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Dancing little girl png, Christmas editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dancing little girl png, Christmas editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9392274/dancing-little-girl-png-christmas-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Draft scene of Apuleius' "The Golden Ass" Book 4. The robber gang's housekeeper tells the young girl the myth of Cupid and…
Draft scene of Apuleius' "The Golden Ass" Book 4. The robber gang's housekeeper tells the young girl the myth of Cupid and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923307/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Santa Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Santa Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9393730/santa-christmas-tree-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sacrifice scene
Sacrifice scene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795239/sacrifice-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Children watching fireworks png, editable celebration collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Children watching fireworks png, editable celebration collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9411339/png-aesthetic-celebration-childrenView license
A commoner seen from behind
A commoner seen from behind
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785295/commoner-seen-from-behindFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage woman red background, editable art deco border design
Aesthetic vintage woman red background, editable art deco border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709703/aesthetic-vintage-woman-red-background-editable-art-deco-border-designView license
Reclining female figure symbolizing the Mohammedan religion
Reclining female figure symbolizing the Mohammedan religion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793541/reclining-female-figure-symbolizing-the-mohammedan-religionFree Image from public domain license
Art deco red background, editable vintage woman border design
Art deco red background, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709644/art-deco-red-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Costume studies.Probably to the theater.Three figures, a priest of Herta, a drot and a bard
Costume studies.Probably to the theater.Three figures, a priest of Herta, a drot and a bard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795289/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Santa Christmas tree png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Santa Christmas tree png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9393374/santa-christmas-tree-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fingal and Agandecca.Ossian's Poems, Fingal III
Fingal and Agandecca.Ossian's Poems, Fingal III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794955/fingal-and-agandeccaossians-poems-fingal-iiiFree Image from public domain license
Santa Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Santa Christmas tree editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9393551/santa-christmas-tree-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cimbers
Cimbers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795127/cimbersFree Image from public domain license
Art deco red desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
Art deco red desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709764/art-deco-red-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView license
Odysseus and Calypso, lying naked on a bed
Odysseus and Calypso, lying naked on a bed
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8788559/odysseus-and-calypso-lying-naked-bedFree Image from public domain license
Editable art deco black background, vintage woman border design
Editable art deco black background, vintage woman border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11705903/editable-art-deco-black-background-vintage-woman-border-designView license
A seated nude man with his left arm extended
A seated nude man with his left arm extended
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795070/seated-nude-man-with-his-left-arm-extendedFree Image from public domain license
Santa ripped paper editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Santa ripped paper editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9578572/santa-ripped-paper-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hamlet with his mother
Hamlet with his mother
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795263/hamlet-with-his-motherFree Image from public domain license
Christmas ripped paper editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Christmas ripped paper editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9565653/christmas-ripped-paper-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Faint scratch of a walking figure
Faint scratch of a walking figure
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819525/faint-scratch-walking-figureFree Image from public domain license