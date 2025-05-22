Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagecowanimalartvintagepublic domainbullsculpturesphotoA Jutland bullOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 785 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1047 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage black bull illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255708/png-animal-black-collage-elementView licenseStanding bullhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924273/standing-bullFree Image from public domain licenseBull heads poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719084/png-animal-artView licenseA Roman bull.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725841/roman-bullFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613634/png-accessory-adult-animalView licenseStanding buffalohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796244/standing-buffaloFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616602/image-accessory-adult-animalView licenseA fellow plowing with two oxenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796033/fellow-plowing-with-two-oxenFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12559753/achieve-success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe cows are milked.West Jutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800880/the-cows-are-milkedwest-jutlandFree Image from public domain licenseBest employees vote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597584/best-employees-vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA kneading wagon at a brick factory in Jutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802393/kneading-wagon-brick-factory-jutlandFree Image from public domain licenseBrown vintage pug illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899992/brown-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView licenseBull and buffalo in battlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796376/bull-and-buffalo-battleFree Image from public domain licenseFresh dairy Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13903041/fresh-dairy-facebook-post-templateView licenseA bullReviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn morehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751139/image-cow-animal-artFree Image from public domain licenseCattle farming Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14036204/cattle-farming-facebook-post-templateView licenseTwo cowshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751131/two-cowsFree Image from public domain licenseBlue vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9860519/blue-vintage-pug-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseHappy bullshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797209/happy-bullsFree Image from public domain licenseBlue vintage pug illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829812/blue-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView licenseA bullhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921461/bullFree Image from public domain licenseFresh dairy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14457453/fresh-dairy-instagram-post-templateView licenseA drinking cowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751381/drinking-cowFree Image from public domain licenseBrown vintage pug illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899972/brown-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView licenseCat with rathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797145/cat-with-ratFree Image from public domain licenseBrown vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899939/brown-vintage-pug-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseNewborn calf trying to stand uphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797188/newborn-calf-trying-standFree Image from public domain licenseHighland cow domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661212/highland-cow-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseA Calf Licking Itselfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758789/calf-licking-itselfFree Image from public domain licenseCow feed Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868703/cow-feed-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBull kicking up sandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797167/bull-kicking-sandFree Image from public domain licenseBlue vintage pug illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9860517/blue-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView licenseBull (1st century CE) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152279/bull-1st-century-ce-romanFree Image from public domain licenseCow feed Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926296/cow-feed-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe cowherdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711216/the-cowherdFree Image from public domain licenseBlue birthday pit-bull desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9881699/blue-birthday-pit-bull-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseLandscape with cowshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749627/landscape-with-cowsFree Image from public domain licenseCow feed Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948720/cow-feed-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThree cowshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745284/three-cowsFree Image from public domain license