Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagevilhelm lundstrømlundstrommodern artpaintingsfacepersonartvintageTo sisters by Vilhelm LundstrømOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1051 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1401 x 1600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseSeated female model by Vilhelm Lundstrømhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920582/seated-female-model-vilhelm-lundstromFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView licenseTwo Female Nudes by Vilhelm Lundstrømhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920611/two-female-nudes-vilhelm-lundstromFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView licenseFemale model by Vilhelm Lundstrømhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922295/female-model-vilhelm-lundstromFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseArrangement with jug and bottlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801034/arrangement-with-jug-and-bottleFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775023/beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseAfter the bath by Vilhelm Lundstrømhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920698/after-the-bath-vilhelm-lundstromFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Vilhelm Lundstrom. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814691/png-art-artwork-blueView licenseSelf portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801101/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseCanvas frame editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510693/canvas-frame-editable-mockupView licenseSeated female model by Vilhelm Lundstrømhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920583/seated-female-model-vilhelm-lundstromFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563142/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill Life with a Jar, a Sauceboat and a Bottle by Vilhelm Lundstrømhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923533/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804660/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537061/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798957/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519578/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseComposition 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725287/compositionFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538477/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAfter the bath (1924) vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Original public domain image from The Statens Museum for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758803/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504286/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseStanding Female Nude by Edvard Weiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920604/standing-female-nude-edvard-weieFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe artist's sister Alvildehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804537/the-artists-sister-alvildeFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506834/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady in green blousehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801394/lady-green-blouseFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542266/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseUnknown by Vilhelm Kyhnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922367/unknown-vilhelm-kyhnFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542269/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseStill Life With a Jar and Fruits by Vilhelm Lundstrømhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923727/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538481/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseSisters by Carl Wilhelmsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922772/sistersFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531887/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlora Elisabeth Sophie Hellesen, born Tophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801051/flora-elisabeth-sophie-hellesen-born-topFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542061/png-art-nouveau-bookView licensePortrait of Empress Maria Theresiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805077/portrait-empress-maria-theresiaFree Image from public domain license