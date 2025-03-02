Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagechurchoil lamppaintingfacepersonartmanvintageDuring the service in a church in Amager by Carl WentorfOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1018 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1357 x 1599 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorship Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687532/worship-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807918/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licensePortrait of Mrs. Gumperd by Christian Albrecht Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923002/portrait-mrs-gumperdFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785555/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseAllegory of Carl the Second's coronationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798676/allegory-carl-the-seconds-coronationFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseA funeralhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802192/funeralFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseOdysseus and the Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801209/odysseus-and-the-churchFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseChrist in the realm of the dead by Joakim Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920718/christ-the-realm-the-deadFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseDutch church interior by Rutger Van Langevelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922437/dutch-church-interiorFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272519/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-designView license"Woe to you scribes"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801228/woe-you-scribesFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView licenseA duet by P.S. Krøyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924611/duet-ps-kroyerFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licenseLeonora Christina in Blue Tower by Kristian Zahrtmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921521/leonora-christina-blue-towerFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licenseUnbelieving Thomashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801371/unbelieving-thomasFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272566/christian-community-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseArchitecture with figureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798684/architecture-with-figuresFree Image from public domain licenseOnline bible poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987063/online-bible-poster-templateView licenseUnknown by Vilhelm Kyhnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922367/unknown-vilhelm-kyhnFree Image from public domain licenseGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseLanding in Venice.In the Distance S. Maria delle Salutehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8748100/landing-venicein-the-distance-maria-delle-saluteFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537459/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAn assembly of gods by Jan Van Haensbergenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924337/assembly-godsFree Image from public domain licenseMen's fashion Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779320/mens-fashion-facebook-post-templateView licenseJeroboam sacrifices to the golden calfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805142/jeroboam-sacrifices-the-golden-calfFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sneakers, Van Gogh’s Sunflowers design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8868470/editable-sneakers-van-goghandrsquos-sunflowers-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMythological scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805186/mythological-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseNew arrival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779151/new-arrival-instagram-post-templateView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800203/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseTherapy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104293/therapy-poster-templateView licenseAn injured worker by Erik Henningsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922875/injured-workerFree Image from public domain licenseStudy for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831139/png-1928-art-artworkView licenseMarket at Stege Torvhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801510/market-stege-torvFree Image from public domain license