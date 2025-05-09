Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagedogdog vintagedog paintinganimalartwatercolourvintagepublic domainA dog with a severed tail by Nicolai AbildgaardOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 870 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3625 x 2629 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730141/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseA seated man and two standing female figureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795162/seated-man-and-two-standing-female-figuresFree Image from public domain licensePet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730091/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseA swimming dog with something in his pawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793492/swimming-dog-with-something-his-pawFree Image from public domain licenseJumping dog element png, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9118566/jumping-dog-element-png-editable-designView licenseSacrifice to Aesculapiushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793308/sacrifice-aesculapiusFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001962/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseThe monkey president in Martiniahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792137/the-monkey-president-martiniaFree Image from public domain licenseAdopt don't shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956937/adopt-dont-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA man with a laterna magica shows a theft taking place under the nose of the sleeping guardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793325/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002465/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licensePencil scratchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793038/pencil-scratchFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001959/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseVarious studies of standing and seated figureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795382/various-studies-standing-and-seated-figuresFree Image from public domain licensePet medical service Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112160/pet-medical-service-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseA winged genius, hovering above a globe, indicated by a pair of circular arcshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795252/winged-genius-hovering-above-globe-indicated-pair-circular-arcsFree Image from public domain licenseDog shelter poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956272/dog-shelter-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCross-section of the Temple of Apishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787181/cross-section-the-temple-apisFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002503/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseA running female figure with both arms outstretchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792881/running-female-figure-with-both-arms-outstretchedFree Image from public domain licenseOld manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740474/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseReclining female figure symbolizing the Jewish religionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793663/reclining-female-figure-symbolizing-the-jewish-religionFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001737/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseA seated monk in profile to the left.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792998/seated-monk-profile-the-leftFree Image from public domain licenseDog walking benefits Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956454/dog-walking-benefits-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMinotaur's head by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924243/minotaurs-headFree Image from public domain licensePlayful Golden Retriever element, editable pet collage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892154/playful-golden-retriever-element-editable-pet-collage-designView licenseSacrifice to Aesculapiushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793291/sacrifice-aesculapiusFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715708/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseA young man with a string instrument in his handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795108/young-man-with-string-instrument-his-handFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715699/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseSeveral small scenes, probably belonging to the previous sheet, as well as various inscriptions and letter exerciseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795174/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715724/png-adult-animal-artView licenseDraft for decoration of the inner long wall in the Gallasalen by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924105/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBrown coquette dog, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381430/brown-coquette-dog-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseCatharina II's speed from the ground.She rests on the back of a man with bat wings by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919763/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDog quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630657/dog-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseA kneeling old skald with raised arms;half rear viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794960/kneeling-old-skald-with-raised-armshalf-rear-viewFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498650/flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA foot with an ornamented sandalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795270/foot-with-ornamented-sandalFree Image from public domain license