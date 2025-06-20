rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A young woman with her hands resting on the picture frame by Rembrandt van Rijn
Save
Edit Image
rembrandtrembrandt vintage art public domainphoto framevintage back portraitvintage womens apparelcat paintingportrait womanpublic domain oil painting
Mona Lisa picture frame editable mockup, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa picture frame editable mockup, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072951/mona-lisa-picture-frame-editable-mockup-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Christ in Emmaus by Rembrandt van Rijn. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by…
Christ in Emmaus by Rembrandt van Rijn. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16229944/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Cat woman with pearl earring sticker, editable art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cat woman with pearl earring sticker, editable art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058741/cat-woman-with-pearl-earring-sticker-editable-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Christ in Emmaus by Rembrandt van Rijn
Christ in Emmaus by Rembrandt van Rijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924906/christ-emmausFree Image from public domain license
Frame mockup element, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixel
Frame mockup element, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702904/frame-mockup-element-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Woman by Govaert Flinck
Portrait of a Woman by Govaert Flinck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696753/portrait-woman-govaert-flinckFree Image from public domain license
Editable outdoor billboard mockup, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable outdoor billboard mockup, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072936/editable-outdoor-billboard-mockup-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Alkyone waits in vain for her departed spouse by C. G. Kratzenstein Stub
Alkyone waits in vain for her departed spouse by C. G. Kratzenstein Stub
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922099/alkyone-waits-vain-for-her-departed-spouseFree Image from public domain license
Frame mockup, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixel
Frame mockup, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703345/frame-mockup-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView license
The interior of the chapel of the Abbey of S. Benedetto in Subiaco by Martinus Rørbye
The interior of the chapel of the Abbey of S. Benedetto in Subiaco by Martinus Rørbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924090/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's frame, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's frame, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080336/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView license
A Hawker Showing an Animal in a Cage to a Woman and Her Child
A Hawker Showing an Animal in a Cage to a Woman and Her Child
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216916/hawker-showing-animal-cage-woman-and-her-childFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080318/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView license
Countess Anna Joachima Danneskiold-Laurvigen, née Ahlefeldt, painted in her 74th year by Jens Juel
Countess Anna Joachima Danneskiold-Laurvigen, née Ahlefeldt, painted in her 74th year by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924939/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080345/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView license
Young man with chain and cross at desk by Rembrandt van Rijn
Young man with chain and cross at desk by Rembrandt van Rijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923707/young-man-with-chain-and-cross-deskFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081071/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView license
Rembrandt van Rijn's Allegory. Lucretia, portrait of a young woman, seconds after taking her own life, holding knife in…
Rembrandt van Rijn's Allegory. Lucretia, portrait of a young woman, seconds after taking her own life, holding knife in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651107/image-vintage-art-handFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892079/mona-lisa-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Juno on Her Chariot Visiting a Young Woman and a Rivergod
Juno on Her Chariot Visiting a Young Woman and a Rivergod
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8203204/juno-her-chariot-visiting-young-woman-and-rivergodFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892101/mona-lisa-picture-frame-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Woman by Jacob Adriaensz Backer
Portrait of a Woman by Jacob Adriaensz Backer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922802/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain license
Gold ornamental frame mockup, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
Gold ornamental frame mockup, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703835/png-1877-antique-artView license
Rembrandt van Rijn's Woman Bathing Her Feet at a Brook. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Rembrandt van Rijn's Woman Bathing Her Feet at a Brook. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653303/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Cat with pearl earring background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cat with pearl earring background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058676/cat-with-pearl-earring-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Clement de Jonghe, Printseller by Rembrandt van Rijn
Clement de Jonghe, Printseller by Rembrandt van Rijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9685761/clement-jonghe-printseller-rembrandt-van-rijnFree Image from public domain license
Cat woman with pearl earring. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cat woman with pearl earring. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057637/cat-woman-with-pearl-earring-remixed-rawpixelView license
The interior of the Abbey of S. Benedetto in Subiaco
The interior of the Abbey of S. Benedetto in Subiaco
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784656/the-interior-the-abbey-benedetto-subiacoFree Image from public domain license
Online auction Instagram post template, editable social media design
Online auction Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
During Carnival time, Rome
During Carnival time, Rome
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743718/during-carnival-time-romeFree Image from public domain license
Gold ornamental frame mockup element, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
Gold ornamental frame mockup element, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702860/png-1877-antique-artView license
Mordecai's triumph by Rembrandt van Rijn
Mordecai's triumph by Rembrandt van Rijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923511/mordecais-triumphFree Image from public domain license
Online auction poster template, editable text & design
Online auction poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Rembrandt van Rijn's nude woman with round face and full figure, turned to PR, with legs in a pool; foliage behind woman.…
Rembrandt van Rijn's nude woman with round face and full figure, turned to PR, with legs in a pool; foliage behind woman.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654930/image-face-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Cat with pearl earring art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cat with pearl earring art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058884/cat-with-pearl-earring-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
The school teacher by Rembrandt van Rijn
The school teacher by Rembrandt van Rijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923610/the-school-teacherFree Image from public domain license
Cat with pearl earring background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cat with pearl earring background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058878/cat-with-pearl-earring-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
William II of Orange?
William II of Orange?
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7466098/william-orangeFree Image from public domain license
Cat with pearl earring desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cat with pearl earring desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058696/cat-with-pearl-earring-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Self-Portrait Leaning on a Stone Sill by Rembrandt van Rijn
Self-Portrait Leaning on a Stone Sill by Rembrandt van Rijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9662912/self-portrait-leaning-stone-sill-rembrandt-van-rijnFree Image from public domain license