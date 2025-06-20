rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Shepherd's piece by unknown
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartvintagepublic domainadultwomenpaintings
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Male portrait
Male portrait
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797404/male-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
An Italian seaport with ancient ruins
An Italian seaport with ancient ruins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797741/italian-seaport-with-ancient-ruinsFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lady's portrait
Lady's portrait
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797417/ladys-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Landscape with a bridge over a river
Landscape with a bridge over a river
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797861/landscape-with-bridge-over-riverFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
King Christian VI as prince
King Christian VI as prince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797359/king-christian-princeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Princess Sofie Hedevig?
Princess Sofie Hedevig?
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797373/princess-sofie-hedevigFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lady with dog
Lady with dog
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797353/lady-with-dogFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Vintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Queen Sophie Magdalene
Queen Sophie Magdalene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797426/queen-sophie-magdaleneFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Princess Louise
Princess Louise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797442/princess-louiseFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Flowers in a stone vase
Flowers in a stone vase
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797540/flowers-stone-vaseFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574291/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The burial
The burial
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797334/the-burialFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Queen Charlotte Amalie
Queen Charlotte Amalie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797413/queen-charlotte-amalieFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575932/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Christ on the cross between the Virgin Mary and John
Christ on the cross between the Virgin Mary and John
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797195/christ-the-cross-between-the-virgin-mary-and-johnFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541956/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Esther kneeling before Ahasuerus
Esther kneeling before Ahasuerus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797515/esther-kneeling-before-ahasuerusFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538477/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lady's portrait from the time of Christian VII
Lady's portrait from the time of Christian VII
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797299/ladys-portrait-from-the-time-christian-viiFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519578/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Five genies with garlands
Five genies with garlands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734255/five-genies-with-garlandsFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531624/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797304/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
A stairway to heaven by unknown
A stairway to heaven by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922809/stairway-heavenFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Street scene in Copenhagen around the year 1800. A girl buys vegetables from Amagerkonen
Street scene in Copenhagen around the year 1800. A girl buys vegetables from Amagerkonen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797440/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542269/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
A lady hour is abducted by newts
A lady hour is abducted by newts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797289/lady-hour-abducted-newtsFree Image from public domain license