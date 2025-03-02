Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagemosesvintage manmoses paintingsheep bearoil paintingsheep artsheepburningMoses and the burning thornbush by Lieven MehusOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 936 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 12533 x 9777 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFarmer and sheep, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617287/farmer-and-sheep-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseThe angels' message to the shepherdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799256/the-angels-message-the-shepherdsFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseThe Sacrifice of Isaachttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799325/the-sacrifice-isaacFree Image from public domain licenseMen's vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082129/mens-vintage-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePiece of beefhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801354/piece-beefFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with three cows and shepherdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812209/landscape-with-three-cows-and-shepherdsFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseThe cows are milked.West Jutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800880/the-cows-are-milkedwest-jutlandFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licenseShepherd family in mountainous landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798723/shepherd-family-mountainous-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licensePiece of beefhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801413/piece-beefFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView licenseCattle at a fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799291/cattle-fordFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseCows in a fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805489/cows-fieldFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060852/american-gothic-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Cattle Fairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728394/cattle-fairFree Image from public domain licenseMen's fashion Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779320/mens-fashion-facebook-post-templateView licenseAdoration of the Shepherdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799308/adoration-the-shepherdsFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059896/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseCows are watered at a street trough.Bridge field by Johan Thomas Lundbye. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412578/image-paper-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseBeet harvesting by N.P. Molshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922771/beet-harvestingFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056076/american-gothic-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView of the archipelago at Elleholm in Blekinge. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16230167/image-cow-scenery-animalFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063673/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseSatire on the trial of Johan van Oldenbarneveldt (1663) by Cornelis Saftlevenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743366/satire-the-trial-johan-van-oldenbarneveldt-1663-cornelis-saftlevenFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063659/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseCattle in a landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805353/cattle-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with the Tomb of Cecilia Metellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754257/landscape-with-the-tomb-cecilia-metellaFree Image from public domain licenseMen's collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13047551/mens-collection-poster-templateView licenseMilking scene.From Christian Winther: Evening meeting by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921806/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLong shadows.Cattle on Saltholmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812915/long-shadowscattle-saltholmFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042552/american-gothic-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpring workhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800354/spring-workFree Image from public domain license