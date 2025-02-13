Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagejohan thomas lundbyefacebookpersonartwatercolourvintagepublic domainLittle "pifferaro" by Johan Thomas LundbyeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 761 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2365 x 3729 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView licensePeasant wife leading her child in a harness, at top a loose pencil sketch of a woman seen from behindhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794322/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAnatomy textbook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664522/anatomy-textbook-cover-templateView licenseOsteri at Ponte Salarehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794537/osteri-ponte-salareFree Image from public domain licenseSummer, vintage painting by Thomas Wilmer Dewing. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830103/png-1890-art-artworkView licenseGirl with tambourine, young man standing and galloping horsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794360/girl-with-tambourine-young-man-standing-and-galloping-horseFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseItalian woman with her nursing child, at top pencil study of - presumably - horse leg by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924362/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685966/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseBrutus headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794698/brutus-headFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseA donkey is being milked while the foal tries to sucklehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794137/donkey-being-milked-while-the-foal-tries-suckleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseStanding lady with a rose in her hand by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924141/image-face-rose-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631118/reading-book-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseTwo nuns, above a standing shepherd boy by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924370/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseMule with chicken coop by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924226/mule-with-chicken-coop-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseHead of Britannicus seen in 3/4 profile to right.Below, a decorative sidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794428/head-britannicus-seen-34-profile-rightbelow-decorative-sideFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseStudies for a figure of a boy with a snakehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794173/studies-for-figure-boy-with-snakeFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo pre-tensioned mules by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923013/two-pre-tensioned-mules-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseProfile portrait to the right of the artist's motherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794929/profile-portrait-the-right-the-artists-motherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseBeggar children, gnawing on bread by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924395/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseVenus figurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794241/venus-figureFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseA small, standing boyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794141/small-standing-boyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseLandscape from Hornbæk with the plantation and Kullen in the backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794812/landscape-from-hornbaek-with-the-plantation-and-kullen-the-backgroundFree Image from public domain licenseEditable magazine mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199294/editable-magazine-mockup-designView licenseSome outbuildingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794150/some-outbuildingsFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631125/reading-book-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseA mule in the process of eating its green fodder.On the right, on the attached paper, a decorative border by Johan Thomas…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924369/image-paper-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseReading club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA little girl in the middle of a group of boys who are fighting, below two horses' headshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794353/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license