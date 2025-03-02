Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageoil paintingpaintingviolin player paintinghonthorstcandlestickviolinvan honthorstYoung girl with candlestick, old wife, and violin player by Gerard Van HonthorstOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 928 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3780 x 2924 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar3D editable little violin player remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12412367/editable-little-violin-player-remixView licenseWives and children of a fruit merchanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798677/wives-and-children-fruit-merchantFree Image from public domain license3D editable little violin player remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394224/editable-little-violin-player-remixView licenseAn old wife by Gerard Van Honthorsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924784/old-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082139/png-art-artwork-collage-elementView licenseViolin playerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798936/violin-playerFree Image from public domain licenseVincent van Gogh's skull illustrated background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801794/png-anatomy-art-antiqueView licenseThe Penitent Saint Mary Magdalenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731945/the-penitent-saint-mary-magdaleneFree Image from public domain licenseVincent van Gogh's skull illustrated background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801937/png-anatomy-art-antiqueView licensePortrait of Josnia Parduyn (1642-1718), second wife of Aernout van Citters (1705) by Godfried Schalckenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13791203/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVincent van Gogh's skull illustrated background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801898/png-anatomy-art-antiqueView licenseJunohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798717/junoFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's skull vintage sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801692/van-goghs-skull-vintage-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Friedrich Wilhelm (1620-88), Elector of Brandenburg, and his Wife Louise Henriette (1627-67), Countess of Orange…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742015/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh border design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16187580/van-gogh-border-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseThe penitent Magdalenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798902/the-penitent-magdaleneFree Image from public domain licenseFloral border dark blue background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060069/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licenseA forgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798976/forgeFree Image from public domain licenseVincent van Gogh's skull illustrated background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801936/png-anatomy-art-antiqueView licenseKing Albrecht hands over the Swedish crown to Queen Margrethe I in 1389https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773705/king-albrecht-hands-over-the-swedish-crown-queen-margrethe-1389Free Image from public domain licenseEditable floral border pink background, famous flower painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060066/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licenseVenus and Cupid by Bartholomeus Van Der Helsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920118/venus-and-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseFloral ripped paper collage element, editable famous artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082137/png-art-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseA lady seals a letterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803654/lady-seals-letterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral border, famous oil painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060061/editable-floral-border-famous-oil-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady's portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803506/ladys-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseFloral border blue desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067392/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licenseA laughing girl displaying a small image of a nude woman seen from behind by Gerard Van Honthorsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922974/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFloral border pink desktop wallpaper, editable famous flower painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067390/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licenseThe Organ Player and his Wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722601/the-organ-player-and-his-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral border, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060063/editable-floral-border-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Artist's Wife by Lamplight by L. A. Ringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922734/the-artists-wife-lamplightFree Image from public domain licenseFloral book collage element, editable famous artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082138/png-animal-art-artworkView licenseAnna, wife of Francis Kynnesmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9205954/anna-wife-francis-kynnesmanFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's editable The Bedroom, vintage illustration. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910058/png-1800s-adult-coloring-antiqueView licenseMusical Group by Candlelight by Gerard Van Honthorsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921204/musical-group-candlelightFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's postage stamp element, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082219/png-art-artwork-bloomView licenseThe Holy Family by Godfried Schalckenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923655/the-holy-familyFree Image from public domain licenseFamous artwork oil painting element, editable gold picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912911/png-art-artwork-bloomView licenseFishermen at the beachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805038/fishermen-the-beachFree Image from public domain license