Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imageswitzerlandswitzerland paintingsheep paintingvintage animalsheepsheep vintagevintage paintingsThe bridge and waterfall in Dornach, Switzerland by Jens JuelOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 861 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3016 x 2163 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPNG ripped paper mockup element, bighorn sheep illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255716/png-animal-bighorn-sheep-brownView licenseThe Ryberg Familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725546/the-ryberg-familyFree Image from public domain licenseMindfulness meditation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609249/mindfulness-meditation-instagram-post-templateView licenseUnknown by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924937/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseSheep products Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14036202/sheep-products-facebook-post-templateView licenseAn apple, caville rouge, and other fruitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804259/apple-caville-rouge-and-other-fruitsFree Image from public domain licenseSheep products Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542143/sheep-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Artist and his Wife Rosine, née Dørschel by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923676/the-artist-and-his-wife-rosine-nee-dorschelFree Image from public domain licensePet-friendly spaces presentation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13886207/pet-friendly-spaces-presentation-templateView licenseItalian landscape, called the Elysian Fields: Bay at Lake Acheron not far from Napleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804529/image-wood-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseart of zen Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778729/art-zen-instagram-post-templateView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804492/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseFarmer and sheep, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617287/farmer-and-sheep-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseA Mountainous Landscape with a Waterfall.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724999/mountainous-landscape-with-waterfallFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496864/astrology-poster-templateView licenseFlowers and fruits on a tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804332/flowers-and-fruits-tableFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001962/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseNiels Ryberg with his Son Johan Christian and his Daughter-in-Law Engelke, née Falbe by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921234/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNatural wool Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542147/natural-wool-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe sculptor Jacques-François-Joseph Saly by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923182/the-sculptor-jacques-francois-joseph-salyFree Image from public domain licenseSheep & lamb Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559951/sheep-lamb-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCountess Anna Joachima Danneskiold-Laurvigen, née Ahlefeldt, painted in her 74th year by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924939/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseNatural wool Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10895856/natural-wool-facebook-post-templateView licenseKitchen interior with reading girl by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924822/kitchen-interior-with-reading-girlFree Image from public domain licenseCosmetics blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602735/cosmetics-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSocial scene in a park by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924544/social-scene-parkFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002465/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804381/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001959/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseComposition draft for the portrait of Countess Anna Joachima Danneskiol-Laurvigen, née Ahlefeldt, in her 74th yearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787055/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licenseFarming vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894002/farming-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of the right arm of a standing male figure as well as a draft composition for a double portrait of Juel and his wife…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787480/image-animal-face-woodFree Image from public domain licenseSheep products Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395845/sheep-products-facebook-post-templateView licenseRosine Juel, born Dørschel;study for double portrait of Juel and his wife at the easelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787495/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002049/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseComposition draft for the portrait of the artist and his wife Rosine née Dørschelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787505/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002503/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView licenseStudy of a table with carpet and a drapery studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787166/study-table-with-carpet-and-drapery-studyFree Image from public domain licenseSheep products poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118470/sheep-products-poster-templateView licensePortrait of an Envoy to the French and English Courts by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924700/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license