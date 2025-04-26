Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagekarl schouthreshing floorvintage paintingspersonartvintagenaturepublic domainThreshing floor in Cività d'Antino by Karl SchouOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1010 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1600 x 1346 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarClay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9826012/png-art-artwork-blossomView licenseAt a farm in Lyngbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800747/farm-lyngbyFree Image from public domain licenseClay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825783/png-1885-1938-art-artworkView licenseThreshing in the Abruzzo.Cività d'Antino by P.S. Krøyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924390/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInternational kissing day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868589/international-kissing-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSelf portrait by Karl Schouhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922948/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseOnline art auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11793793/online-art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBathers.Refshale Islandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798325/bathersrefshale-islandFree Image from public domain licenseMake love not war Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748319/make-love-not-war-instagram-story-templateView licenseMarch day in the Luxembourg Gardens by Karl Schouhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922946/march-day-the-luxembourg-gardensFree Image from public domain licenseEmbrace pride march Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868049/embrace-pride-march-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMarie Schou, née Hansen, the artist's first wife with her childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800738/marie-schou-nee-hansen-the-artists-first-wife-with-her-childFree Image from public domain licenseNature and geometry poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21306113/nature-and-geometry-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800665/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778326/van-goghs-bedroom-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView of the Waag Valley, Slovakiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798273/view-the-waag-valley-slovakiaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tune poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798708/vintage-tune-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOn the Grand Canal in Venice by Karl Schouhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922778/the-grand-canal-veniceFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778355/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of the painter Karl Schou by Karl Isaksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922944/portrait-the-painter-karl-schouFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778331/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknown by Karl Schouhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920660/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseAstronaut & underwater world surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663782/astronaut-underwater-world-surreal-remix-editable-designView licensePiazzale Michelangelo near Florencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800946/piazzale-michelangelo-near-florenceFree Image from public domain licenseKarl Blossfeldt poster template, editable design with vintage photographyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21300865/karl-blossfeldt-poster-template-editable-design-with-vintage-photographyView licenseA young girl, Sophie Lofthus, with a doghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800666/young-girl-sophie-lofthus-with-dogFree Image from public domain licenseKarl Blossfeldt blog banner template, editable design with vintage photographyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21340108/karl-blossfeldt-blog-banner-template-editable-design-with-vintage-photographyView licenseGirls on their way to the well for water at noon. Cività d'Antino by Henry Løruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924424/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseKarl Blossfeldt blog banner template, editable design with vintage photographyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21363135/karl-blossfeldt-blog-banner-template-editable-design-with-vintage-photographyView licenseStanding female model by Karl Isaksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920546/standing-female-modelFree Image from public domain licenseKarl Blossfeldt poster template, editable design with vintage photographyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21301084/karl-blossfeldt-poster-template-editable-design-with-vintage-photographyView licenseSvanninge Hills, Funen by Karl Schouhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924811/svanninge-hills-funenFree Image from public domain licenseKarl Blossfeldt poster template, editable design with vintage photographyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21306616/karl-blossfeldt-poster-template-editable-design-with-vintage-photographyView licenseFlowers in a vasehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800737/flowers-vaseFree Image from public domain licenseKarl Blossfeldt poster template, editable design with vintage photographyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21301628/karl-blossfeldt-poster-template-editable-design-with-vintage-photographyView licenseParrot tulips by Karl Isaksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924477/parrot-tulipsFree Image from public domain licenseHappy anniversary Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748320/happy-anniversary-instagram-story-templateView licenseSelf portrait by Ludvig Karstenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922947/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588462/memorial-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCherries in a fruit bowl. Cività d'Antino by Poul Simon Christiansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924743/cherries-fruit-bowlcivita-dantinoFree Image from public domain license