Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagefemale painted portraitportrait female paintings public domainportrait femaleportrait oil paintingportrait female vintagefacepersonartLady's portrait by Jan VictorsOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1004 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5416 x 6472 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVirgin and Child by Dieric Boutshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921051/virgin-and-childFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseAmedeo Modigliani's Alice (1916–1919) famous painting. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16258031/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAmedeo Modigliani's Alice (1916–1919) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7724498/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseJulie and the nurse by Kristian Zahrtmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922868/julie-and-the-nurseFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSvend Estridsen and Bishop Vilhelm by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923000/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseQuay in Rouen, rainy weather by Albert Marquethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922235/quay-rouen-rainy-weatherFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseAn Egyptian Fellah Woman with her Baby by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923425/egyptian-fellah-woman-with-her-babyFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790336/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licenseItalian girls with tomatoes in baskets by Kristian Zahrtmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921541/italian-girls-with-tomatoes-basketsFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785638/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licenseLighting study for Lady Macbeth by Kristian Zahrtmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922885/lighting-study-for-lady-macbethFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAn old woman in a window by Gerard Douhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924733/old-woman-windowFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseLandscape with a large tree by Johan Christian Claussen Dahlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924884/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design conference Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736817/graphic-design-conference-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNorwegian coastal party by Carl Frederik Sørensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921822/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe artist's wife Ida Hammershøi with a teacuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823450/the-artists-wife-ida-hammershoi-with-teacupFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseArtemis by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920527/artemis-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseInger Margrethe Høyen, born Schrøder.The art historian N.L.Høyen's mother by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923005/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWomen in business Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177957/women-business-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAthenahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711544/athenaFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseSt Louis seated with St John the Evangelist standing beside him.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712394/louis-seated-with-john-the-evangelist-standing-beside-himFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in hoodie , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785643/woman-hoodie-editable-oil-paintingView licenseEpisode of the life of Taddeo Zuccarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723027/episode-the-life-taddeo-zuccaroFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706294/graphic-conference-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseThe adoration of the shepherdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711947/the-adoration-the-shepherdsFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseArchangel Michael's fight against the dragonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820137/archangel-michaels-fight-against-the-dragonFree Image from public domain license