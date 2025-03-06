Edit ImageCrop28SaveSaveEdit Imagemadonnavintage fashionvintage madonnavintagecarlo dolcipaintingportraitcloakMadonna, Carlo DolciOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 954 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2510 x 3158 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChristmas Eve mass post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11276366/christmas-eve-mass-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseChrist in Gethsemane, Carlo Dolcihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920115/christ-gethsemaneFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day celebration poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710324/mothers-day-celebration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSt.Andrew the Apostlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795885/standrew-the-apostleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122669/editable-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811705/head-christFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122750/famous-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMadonna and Childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805375/madonna-and-childFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, vintage gold luxurious editable design, with Madonna and Child painting, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713948/png-antique-art-babyView licenseLady in greyish silk dress and loose hoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802279/lady-greyish-silk-dress-and-loose-hoodFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frames mockup, editable renaissance paintings on the wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915232/photo-frames-mockup-editable-renaissance-paintings-the-wallView licenseSt.Ceciliahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799251/stceciliaFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506584/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseStudy of a young woman (Oline Købke)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804223/study-young-woman-oline-kobkeFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseAllegory of hopehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820537/allegory-hopeFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552003/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800818/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552069/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseEn face bust of a boy looking downhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786229/face-bust-boy-looking-downFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551959/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseAn Egyptian Pot Seller at Giza by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920843/egyptian-pot-seller-gizaFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552021/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseLa Madona en Museo de la Pinacoteca, Sao Paulo, Carlo Dolcihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665807/madona-museo-pinacoteca-sao-pauloFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538839/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseGirl with fruits in a basket by Constantin Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922411/girl-with-fruits-basket-constantin-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView licenseThe bride is decorated by her friend by Henrik Olrikhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924843/the-bride-decorated-her-friendFree Image from public domain licenseHoly communion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952117/holy-communion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMadonnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804524/madonnaFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day celebration post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9806377/mothers-day-celebration-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license"Woe to you scribes"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801228/woe-you-scribesFree Image from public domain licenseMother's day celebration Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710325/mothers-day-celebration-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Chastity of Josephhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745788/the-chastity-josephFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe painter Michael Gehrmann (?) by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923157/the-painter-michael-gehrmannFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947611/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYoung womanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799110/young-womanFree Image from public domain licenseMother with child, vintage illustrtion by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829473/png-adult-affection-artView licensePortrait of Louise Augustahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800465/portrait-louise-augustaFree Image from public domain license